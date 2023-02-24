TARGET 8: CPD officers violate body camera policy during 2021 officer-involved shooting
Target 8 obtained body camera footage of the 2021 Vibez Lounge shooting with no video or audio attached in the first 30 seconds of the clips, violating CPD's Policy and Procedure Manual.
Lt. Clinton Sinclair, a special investigations commander with CPD, spoke to Target 8 about the obstacles police officers face while responding to a scene where deadly force may be required.
“Sometimes we make mistakes," Sinclair said.
Candice Gay, Jacobs’ sister, is not accepting the Columbia police’s response, saying officers should be held to a higher standard due to their crucial role in the community.
Shooting involving a minor in south Columbia
CPD responded to a shooting on Betty Jean Way in southern Columbia Thursday night.
Police told KOMU 8 that they were initially called to the scene because of a gunshot wound, but could not share more because it involved a minor.
The victim's name and information have not been released. Police have not released suspect information at this time.
Attorneys general claim WOTUS rule will force farmers to hire counsel for routine decisions
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Gov. Mike Parson held a press conference Thursday presenting arguments to sustain Bailey's lawsuit against the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.
The newly-approved rule adds to the waterways regulated list, aiming to expand the federal government’s power over natural water resources.
Garrett Hawkins, President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, said he is concerned about what he understands to be a weight that this new policy may put on farmers’ daily activities. He also said he expects the lawsuit to bring clarity to the current interpretation of regulated waters and the scope of WOTUS, defending the recent rule has created ambiguity.
Boys and Girls Club and Burrell Health team up to provide youth mental health services
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia announced a new partnership with Burrell Behavioral Health Thursday to provide on-site mental and behavioral health services for the youth and families the organization serves.
"We know that the need of youth in our community is just continuing to increase as related to mental health," Megan Steen, Burrell's central region chief operating officer said. "The ability to provide services on-site, where youth are, and meet those needs [and] to reduce barriers is just essential for us."
The Boys and Girls Club will offer these services on-site at its five Columbia locations, according to a joint press release.