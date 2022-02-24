Conflict in Ukraine could cause price jumps in mid-Missouri
Russia is the world's second largest producer of oil, and AAA said Thursday that crude oil now costs about $100 a barrel.
"Drivers can expect to pay more at the pump as a result as the price of crude oil accounts for 50 to 60% of retail gasoline prices," AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.
GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said gas prices will rise 5 to 10 cents over the next week and could be close to $4 by Memorial Day weekend.
MU researcher pushes for accessible cancer treatments in Black community
Velaphi Thipe, a radiology fellow at the MU School of Medicine, is dedicating his research to making cancer treatments more accessible to the Black community.
Thipe came to MU in 2015 on a Fulbright Scholarship from South Africa, and he said his background inspires his research.
"That's the passion I have when I do my research. It's not only for me; it's not only for the minorities, but it's for everyone" said Thipe.
He also said there needs to be representation in every sector, not just in medicine.
Jury finds Sutu Forté not guilty of first-degree trespassing
Forté, born Susan Fourcade, was charged following spending eight days in a tree in protest of the construction of the Shepherd-to-Rollins trail.
"I knew that if I got into the tree, it would stop things and maybe they would think about what they were about to do," Forté said. "This is our land, and when you love something, you fight as hard as you can to protect it."
The state said it would drop all charges if Forté completed 40 hours of community service or payed a fine, but Forté said she would not have accepted the deal.
The jury found Forté not guilty on Thursday.
Parson approves emergency spending bill
Parson signed a bill into law that will give Missouri state employees a raise of 5.5% and K-12 schools will receive and influx of federal funding.
The bill also includes $1.5 billion for the Medicaid program and about $1.8 billion in federal education funding.
The bill passed this week allocated nearly $150 million in ESSER II funds and $1.7 billion in ESSER III, both federal programs established to help schools overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
STORM MODE: Freezing drizzle possible through the evening, patchy slick spots possible
Slick spots will remain possible into Friday morning, but improvements are expected through the day with highs near freezing.
Friday morning temperatures will start in the 10s, but will rise to the 30s throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures will warm up to the lower 40s on Saturday and will continue to increase to the 50s on Sunday.