Schools and colleges continue with canceled or remote classes Friday
Colleges and other schools are shifting to remote learning or cancelling classes altogether because many roads are not clear from the snow.
Columbia Public Schools are among the many districts cancelling classes on Friday.
Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email buses would not be able to drive safely throughout the district.
Columbia College, Stephens College and the University of Missouri will also hold remote classes on Friday.
Boonville coach challenges students to serve the community
Coach Greg Hough, a Boonville High School teacher, challenged his students to give back to the community by shoveling driveways.
"Get out there and do something," said Hough. "I promise you will make somebody happy.”
Many of his students also sent him selfies showing they were ready for the challenge.
Snowy Sidewalks makes it difficult for the disabled
The sidewalks by Paquin Tower in downtown Columbia have not been cleared since the winter storm.
With covered sidewalks, those who are disabled or people who use wheelchairs have had a hard time getting fresh air.
"I mean it gets very hard, especially with as much snow we that you know a lot of us in wheelchairs... cannot get out," Ann Blase, a resident of Paquin Tower, said.
Columbia Public Works said it is the building's responsibility to clear the sidewalks.
UM System reports $6.5 billion economic impact on state
The UM Board of Curators met virtually on Thursday to talk about updates in the academic system, including the state-wide economic impact report.
According to the report created by Paul Umbach, the UM system has made an impact of $6.5 billion. The Columbia campus itself has generated $5 billion of the economic impact on the state.
The report also said the UM system made 69,000 jobs for residents of Missouri.
Columbia priority routes are in a passable state following second round of snow
The Columbia Public Works Department said most priority routes have been cleared of snow.
Priority routes including West Blvd., Rock Quarry Road, Forum Blvd., Scott Blvd. and Nifong Blvd are some of the routes that are now passable.
Second priority routes like roads which lead to hospitals and schools, and third priority routes like residential areas are next on the agenda.
"Now that priority routes are in a passable state, crews have moved on to the neighborhoods," said John Ogan, public information specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will drop to nearly 0° for Friday morning with wind chills around -5°. The high on Friday will warm to around the mid 20s, with wind chills in the 10s.
Here it is! We saw the most snow in two years, with 9.9" for Columbia. Some areas saw more, some saw less, and overall I am very pleased with our @KOMUnews First Alert Weather Team's forecast from Monday(!) of 8-14" for the bulk of mid-MO. @KOMUMatt @komuTim pic.twitter.com/LhQhLktFtK— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) February 4, 2022
Saturday will be another bitter cold start to the day with temperatures around 0° and wind chills between 0º and -10°. The high on Saturday will warm to the mid 30s. A warmer trend is expected for next week.