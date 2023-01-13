Missouri House enacts dress code changes for female legislators
The new Missouri House of Representatives rules package included an amendment to begin requiring women to wear jackets when in the chamber as part of "business attire."
Previous rules allowed female legislators to wear dresses, skirts and slacks with a blazer or sweater. The dress code for male legislators was not changed.
Thompson Center Therapy Clinic grand opening leaves impact on many
The brand new clinical space at the Thompson Center Therapy Clinic has officially opened. Visitors were welcome to tour the new facility for the grand opening Thursday.
Through its collaborative research, training, and outreach programs, the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment at MU focuses on individuals with autism and other developmental difficulties.
The primary objective of the Thompson Center is to assist families from the point of first contact, by providing them with access to services in the community, along with routine follow-up care over time.
New study finds firearm death and injury rates in children increased during pandemic
A researcher from the MU School of Medicine found that the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to both the increase in the frequency and mortality of pediatric firearm injuries.
In a press release, researcher and lead author, Mary Bernardin, said they found a significant increase in pediatric firearm injury rates during the pandemic compared to the five preceding years.
The study reviewed pediatric firearm injuries from March 2015 to February 2020 and compared the data to from March 2020 and March 2022.
CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday
A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger.
Jordan Pruyn of Columbia was taken to a local hospital after he was shot by two police officers, CPD Chief Geoff Jones said during a press conference Thursday morning. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, Jones said.
Columbia woman accused of stabbing man, burning body refuses to appear in court
The woman accused of stabbing a man and burning his body refused to appear in court Thursday.
Emma Adams, 20, of Columbia, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Adams had an initial arraignment scheduled at the Boone County Courthouse Thursday afternoon but "refused to come to court," according to jail staff. Judge Kayla Jackson-Williams rescheduled the arraignment to Friday at 1 p.m. with Judge Kevin Crane.
Forecast: Snow exits the region by 10-11am, travel to improve later this morning as temps reach the 30s
Although Missouri will be experiencing some cooler weather over the next few days, mild air will make a return this weekend.
Snowfall exceeded expectations, perhaps due to the thunderstorms that preceded them, but will exit the region leaving skies mostly cloudy and cool.
Friday will be sunnier but cooler, with highs only in the middle 30s and lower 20s later in the evening.