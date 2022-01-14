Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&