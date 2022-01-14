Columbia Public Schools reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases reach record high
Columbia Public Schools has reinstated its mask mandate following a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to an email sent to the CPS community.
The district will require masks starting Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Feb. 4. Masks must be worn inside all school and district buildings, as well as school buses. The district will provide a mask to those who need them.
There are currently 348 active student cases with 89 in quarantine and 105 active staff cases with three in quarantine, according to the district's COVID-19 tracker. The Boone County community broke its own record on Thursday with 3,308 active cases.
"For the last week, our districtwide student absences have been steady at approximately 20% of students absent each day. We are experiencing short-term staffing challenges as employees are also impacted by the virus," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said.
Jefferson City School District updates COVID protocols, adds mask mandate
The Jefferson City School District has implemented a mask mandate following a steady increase of COVID-19 cases within the school.
The mandate is effective Jan. 18 for any instance when social distancing of at least 3 feet cannot be maintained, until further notice, the district said.
The district said most of the positive cases and close contacts it saw last week did not impact its COVID tracker because most exposures occurred while away from school. But the district said it's concerned about the increase, therefore it's moving to its yellow protocols, as outlined in its COVID-19 Reentry Plan.
STORM MODE: A snow storm to begin the weekend
TRACKING SNOW
Friday will begin with a chance for fog in the morning hours. Then, expect a cloudy day high temperatures in the 40s.
Chances for precipitation will start to increase in the afternoon; more so in the evening. This moisture will have to fight through some initial dry air. Precipitation will start as rain and start to transition to snow from north to south. The transition to all snow should happen late Friday evening into very early Saturday morning. How quickly, or how slowly this transition happens will be a big factor in determining total snow accumulations.
Snow is expected to continue through much of Saturday morning and come to an end from north to south late morning through Saturday afternoon.
We have high confidence this storm will happen in central Missouri and that it will bring rain that will transition over to snow.
We have moderate confidence in the timing and amount because there is some lingering uncertainty about how far east this system will track and about how quickly the transition from rain to snow happen.
Active COVID-19 cases in Boone County exceed 3,000
The record for the number of active COVID-19 cases in Boone County was set Thursday with 3,308 active cases, topping Wednesday’s high number of 2,776, which overtook Tuesday’s previous record of 2,454.
Tuesday’s number had topped the records set on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, making nearly two full weeks of record-setting numbers, except Monday, which had dipped to 2,032.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that scientists have noted signs that the omicron surge might be about to peak in the U.S. before dropping off dramatically.
Boone County also continues to see numbers of new cases climb, reporting 2,779 this week, 748 of them on Thursday. This is a new record for cases reported in one day and the first time the number of cases has exceeded 600. The previous high number of new cases reported in one day was 557 reported Tuesday.
Charities host 'Eviction Event' to aid Cole County residents during the pandemic
Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) partnered with Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, Common Ground, The Missouri Regional Library and the Salvation Army to host two "Eviction Event" sessions for Cole County residents.
The second session happened Thursday afternoon.
In these sessions, residents of Cole County received assistance filling out the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) application online.
Stefani Thompson, CMCA community organizer, said the completion of the SAFHR application helps people who are being evicted for back rent.
"You can apply for back rent assistance and you can apply for three months forward," she said. "You can also receive assistance with utilities once you've completed that."
