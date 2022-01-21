Warming stations and shelters open in Columbia for cold weather
The Wabash Bus Station will be used as an overnight warming center from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on days when the National Weather Service reports temperatures at 9 degrees or below in Columbia.
Right now there are no identification requirements for those using the warming centers.
The station is also recommended to hold 13 people per night, but due to the demand for housing, the station has held around 15 to 16 people every night it has been open.
“We’re not turning people away. We still want to provide that shelter," Syndey Olsen, a spokesperson for the City of Columbia said.
JCHS in-person theater production helps bring a sense of normalcy to an abnormal time
Jefferson City High School theater director Zachary McKinney said he wanted theater to help students have a sense of normalcy throughout the pandemic.
For some JCHS drama students, theater has given them a place to de-stress and explore creativity.
"It's helped a lot, drama class, like the class that I take in the morning is my favorite part of the day," Camryn Swinfard, a senior at JCHS said.
Gov. Parson proposes increasing teacher wages as Missouri ranks 50th in nation
Gov. Parson's plan announced in the State of the State address on Wednesday that he plans to raise the staring salary for new teachers to $38,000.
This comes as Missouri is ranks in last place in the United States with a starting salary of $32,970.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said it is happy the governor is advocating higher wages for teachers.
MU Health Care expands COVID-19 vaccination requirement to include boosters
MU Health Care said all employees, students and providers are required to get the COVID-19 booster.
Those eligible to receive the booster must do so by the April 5, 2022 deadline.
This announcement aligns with the recommendation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention which says adults 18 years and older should receive the booster.
Missouri Supply Chain Task Force addresses business shortages and supply challenges
The task force created by Gov. Mike Parson will look into rail, freight, air and marine transportation solutions amidst supply chain issues.
The Missouri Supply Chain Task Force met for the first time on Thursday to help businesses and to see if policy can create change to support the global supply chain.
"Missouri's pivotal location in the country makes us the perfect place to be studying this issue," Task Force Co-Chair Patrick McKenna said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Starting with a bitter cold, Friday's morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but won't have any strong winds to accompany it. Any wind will shift out south for the afternoon which will help boost temperatures to the middle to upper 20s with mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will start a warming trend that runs through early next week with highs in the upper 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will warm further to the lower 40s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Temperatures will keep warming on Monday with highs in the upper 40s, but another wave of cold air is predicted to arrive for the middle of next week.