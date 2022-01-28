Columbia mayoral, city council and school board candidates face off in public forum
Ahead of the April 5 elections, the Columbia School Board, mayor and city council held a public forum on Thursday night.
The Columbia School Board candidates talked about staffing shortages, mental health and AG Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against CPS about mask mandates.
Candidates running for Columbia mayor talked about trash collection, housing affordability and public safety issues.
MU researcher identifies mutations of the omicron variant
A team of MU researchers began work to find the reason why omicron spread more rapidly than other variants.
Dr. Kamlendra Singh put together a team to help with his research, after Dr. Singh was infected with the delta variant.
"I went to India last April and I got infected by the delta variant, so then it became personal to me," Dr. Singh said.
Within a couple of weeks, Dr. Singh and his team found 46 different mutations of the omicron variant.
wHe said his team's research could be beneficial to scientists.
MU pauses COVID data reporting after health department makes changes
The University of Missouri said it will stop reporting all COVID-19 date for the time being.
This comes after the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) said it would stop reporting active cases.
PHHS said it will also start reporting COVID-19 data on a 48 hour-delay.
MU officials will still evaluate all available data and will determine what helpful information can be reported on a regular basis.
'One pill can kill': DEA spreads awareness of increased lethality of fake prescription pills
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) division which included Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois said it had seized more fentanyl in the last year than in the last two years combined.
DEA Assistant Special Agent Miled Aley said people can get a lethal dose of fentanyl by mistake.
The "One pill can kill" campaign from the DEA was made to warn people about the lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine in fake prescription drugs.
MU Health Care now in network for all MO HealthNet Medicaid plans
MU Health Care and Capital Region Medical Center will begin to participate in all three MO HealthNet Medicaid plans starting on March 1.
The plans include UnitedHealthCare Community Plan, Anthem Healthy Blue and Home State Health - Medicaid Plan.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Friday temperatures will drop even though sunshine is expected throughout the day. We will start the day in the mid 10s with a high of the day around the upper 20s.
A cold front will kick south overnight and a few flurries will be possible. I'm not expecting a repeat of this morning's dusting at this time.Friday will be chilly, but warmer air is in place for the weekend! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/SowMOf78It— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 27, 2022
Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend, with Saturday warming up to mid 40s. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low 40s.