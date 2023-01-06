According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kathryn Cunningham, 62, was the former CEO of Moresource, Inc.
Cunningham faces 24 counts of bank fraud, four counts of stealing from an organization that receives federal funds and 10 counts of wire fraud.
According to a news release from the DOJ, Cunningham embezzled over $1.5 million from the payroll account held in trust for Moresource clients. She allegedly used the money for "personal benefit," as well as to "fund her company's operations."
The FDA authorized pharmacies to sell abortion pills this week. Major chains like CVS and Walgreens announced they were going to pursue certification in order to sell those pills.
While one local activist group said the FDA's decision was long overdue, the Missouri Attorney General denounced the decision.
Andrew Bailey, the Missouri Attorney General, said in a statement he will "enforce the law as written."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of James and Jerald Allen, who are twin brothers.
James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City, and Jerald Allen, of Warrensburg, have not been arrested. Once officials detain the two, they will have a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to online court records.
The shooting happened Dec. 4 at Bur Oak Brewery during an Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity Inc. event
. No one was injured.
CPD officers set up crime scene tape at the apartments around 7:42 Thursday evening.
According to CPD Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, multiple shots were fired in the apartment parking complex. A car was hit multiple times, but no one was reported injured.
Sgt. Fitzgerald said different caliber rounds were fired, suggesting multiple shooters.
Over 150 mid-Missouri nonprofits helped the organization smash the $1.8 million raised in 2021. Despite falling short of its $2 million goal, one organizer is still proud.
"It was an aggressive goal," John Baker, the foundation's executive director, said, citing economic conditions as a factor for some donors.
City of Refuge — which provides basic needs fulfillment and professional development for refugees in Columbia — was the top recipient of the fundraiser.
Friday will be feeling warmer and much less breezy than the past few days have been.
We'll warm up into the upper 40s as we start out the day mostly sunny.
Increasing cloud cover throughout the day will culminate in isolated showers late Friday night.