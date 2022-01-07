Columbia Police arrest suspect in connection to Jan.1 shooting
D'Angelo R. Harris, 25, was arrested on four counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
The incident happened in the 100 block of South Ninth Street, outside of Silverball Bar, police said. Four people were shot, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Columbia Police said officers arrived at the scene around 12:54 a.m. and witnessed multiple shots being fired.
This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the department's Criminal Investigations Division.
Boone County reports record number of active COVID-19 cases for third straight day
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported a record number of active COVID-19 cases Thursday for the third straight day.
According to the county's COVID dashboard, there are 1,874 active cases, with 427 of those cases reported Thursday. That is the highest single-day increase of cases since the pandemic started and the fourth straight day of 300+ cases.
Compared statewide, Boone County ranks No. 10 for total cases added in the past seven days, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
A PHHS spokesperson told KOMU 8 on Wednesday that at this point, there are no discussions of another health order.
The hospital status in Boone County remains in the yellow status, which means elective surgeries are beginning to be put on-hold to save resources for patients dealing with COVID-19.
Columbia College will start spring semester online due to increase in COVID cases
The semester will begin Monday, Jan. 10, and virtual classes will last through Friday, Jan. 28.
Classes will be held virtually at all locations, with the exception of classes with labs, clinic experiences, student teaching or internships. Those classes will continue in-seat, and students are required to attend in person. Student-athletes are also required to return to residence halls.
The college said its COVID-19 Taskforce will monitor the situation daily and any updates will be communicated as soon as decisions are made.
Joseph Elledge set to be sentenced Friday
Judge Brouck Jacobs will make the final decision during the hearing at 1:30 p.m. The hearing was rescheduled from Dec. 17. Judge Jacobs will also hear the defense's request for a new trial.
A Boone County jury found Elledge guilty of second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji on Nov. 11 following a nine day trial. The jury also recommended a 28-year sentence for Elledge, which represents the maximum sentence.
Ji was reported missing by Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
Attorneys for Elledge filed a motion for a new trial in December. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum made seven arguments, including that the state failed to prove deliberation and did not provide evidence of Ji's cause of death.
Supply chain issue left city of Columbia temporarily without trash bags
Columbia ran out of city-provided trash bags earlier this week, which are required for all residents to use to dispose of their trash.
While the trash bag problem was resolved Tuesday with shipments of bags finally coming in, residents are frustrated by the lack of solutions and information provided by the city.
The city uses a modified Pay as You Throw program to reduce the amount of waste put out by the community and to protect city staff. However, many residents find issues with the program.
The modified version of the Pay as You Throw program requires vouchers issued by the city to purchase city-issued trash bags. The vouchers are mailed to all residential properties in January and in June. More can be requested as needed.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Morning temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills which could go as low as -10° across parts of the region. In the afternoon, however, there will be a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with highs warming to the middle 20s.
Wind will shift out of the south later Friday afternoon and Saturday will be breezy with winds up to 25 mph. This will help boost temperatures into the lower to middle 40s for the afternoon, while we are on the watch for some rain.
Sunday will be cooler with temperatures relatively steady during the day, starting in the upper 20s and finishing in the middle 30s.