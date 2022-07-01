Widow of truck driver killed in Amtrak train derailment files wrongful death lawsuit
The widow of a dump truck driver who was killed in Monday's Amtrak train derailment has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Billy Barton II, 53, was driving a dump truck around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he crossed over an uncontrolled railroad crossing. An Amtrak Southwest Chief train on its way to Chicago struck the truck, and Billy Barton II was pronounced dead at the scene. Three train passengers were also killed.
Attorneys for Erin Barton, widow to Billy Barton II, filed the suit Wednesday in Chariton County Circuit Court.
It names a Burlington Northern Santa Fe supervisor, or the road master responsible for that part of the track, and Chariton County as defendants in the lawsuit.
Audit finds more than $30,700 stolen from MU
The results of an audit within the University of Missouri College of Engineering found financial mismanagement by three individuals and unnamed others.
The audit, conducted by the university's Ethics, Compliance and Audit Services, found direct evidence of more than $30,700 stolen from the university.
The money had been stolen by use of university credit cards, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
"Someone purchased an item using the university credit card and then approved the transaction, and so that was how it was manipulated," Basi said.
Columbia Fire Department called after man was found unconscious at Stephens Lake Park
The fire department responded to Stephens Lake Park after getting a report of a man in the water and not breathing, Thursday evening.
Crews arrived in just under four minutes and found bystanders performing CPR on the man.
"Fire and EMS crews assumed patient care of the subject and transported him to a local hospital for treatment," Farr said.
Farr said the department didn't have any more specific information about the victim.
Boone County judicial candidates share significance of Ketanji Brown-Jackson's appointment
With Ketanji Brown Jackson being sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court justice and first Black woman to serve in this position, she sets a precedent for other Black women across the country facing similar circumstances.
"I honestly cried," said Kayla Jackson-Williams. "It was beautiful just to know that her two daughters were there, especially because I have a daughter, and to know what that means for Black women."
In Boone County, two women – Angela Peterson and Jackson-Williams – are running for Division 10 Associate Circuit Court Judge in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Ashland Amazon distribution center opens, bringing 100 jobs and faster delivery times
Ashland is now home to a new Amazon distribution center that is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area. The center will serve a 50-mile radius, delivering packages to Boone County and beyond.
This is the first Amazon facility located between Kansas City and the St. Louis metro areas. The company said its purpose for opening here is to meet the growing customer demands.
“It’s just a great opportunity so it’s kind of a historic site for Amazon, being the first Amazon site in mid-Missouri, and it’s just an opportunity to deliver packages even faster,” operations manager Bruce Bax said.