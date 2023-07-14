Two people killed, one injured in small plane crash in Osage Beach
Two people were killed and another person was injured in a small plane crash in Osage Beach Thursday afternoon.
Police identified the victims as Hayden Ritchhart, 22, of Carrollton, and Evan Vandiver, 19, of Richmond. Gary Vandiver, 54, also of Richmond, was seriously injured.
The Osage Beach Police Department received a report around noon of a possible downed aircraft that had taken off from Lee C. Fine Airport in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
EmVP: Boonville man who helped build KOMU 8 tower watches it comes down
For nearly 70 years, KOMU 8 has brought its audience important news, sports and weather on its live broadcasts thanks in part to the tower of steel standing high above the building.
The over 700-foot tower was built in 1953 and after months of work, the crew tearing it down completed the project this week.
The tower became a skyline staple in Boone County. 92-year-old Bill Lang knows that better than most because he helped build it.
Proposed 2024 budget includes '$10 million commitment to Columbia city employees'
Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood says the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget will include a "$10 million commitment to city employees."
Seewood shared the annual proposed budget message Thursday at City Hall. The new fiscal year for the budget begins Oct. 1.
The total expected revenue for 2023 was about $501 million, according to Seewood. The total operating expenditure is approximately $533 million.
Over-the-counter birth control expected to be available in Missouri next year
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever over-the-counter contraceptive Thursday. The drug, Opill, is a daily oral birth control pill that's expected to be on shelves in early 2024. Buyers will not need a prescription.
Unlike many prescribed birth control pills, Opill contains only one hormone, progestin, and is estrogen-free.
Forecast: Isolated storms to end the week, more sun by the weekend
Temperatures this morning are ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. As we continue to see a mixture of some sun and clouds, highs this afternoon will be in the lower 90s with more humidity expected.
The added humidity could allow heat indices to feel-like the middle to upper 90s.
Showers and storms will likely be isolated in the afternoon and evening, but rain chances increase overnight.