University of Missouri researchers have found after a preliminary study that a certain blood test can more accurately screen for lung cancer than the most common test.
The most common test to screen for lung cancer is called a low dose computer tomography, LDCT, scan that evaluates for possible lung modules. "Unfortunately there's a lot of false positives that come out of that test," Dr. Eric Kimchi said. "Which leads to many biopsies and procedures that in the end, may be unnecessary."
While all of this information is exciting and will benefit the medical field, the actual testing process of the blood test has only been completed on a small scale, and will take time to further study to make sure they provide accurate results.
Since the beginning of July, Missouri residents have been able to submit gas tax refunds. The Missouri Department of Revenue said in an email to KOMU 8 that it has received approximately 2,900 motor fuel refund requests.
The Missouri General Assembly passed Senate bill 262
last year, which raised Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate by 2.5 cents on Oct. 1. This bill also required subsequent annual increases of 2.5 cents effective each July 1, through 2026. The Department of Revenue will implement the rates as required by law.
Food and grocery prices are continuing to increase, and one local food truck is feeling the effects of the inflation. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics put out its monthly report Consumer Price Index report Wednesday.
The report states there was a 0.8% increase for all food categories including food at home and food away from home. There was also a 3.1% for food at home including sugar, oil, snacks and candy bars.
Dr. Julie Percival, the regional economist for the Dallas regional office for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said the 0.8% is not a super historic number, but the overall inflation from last year is causing problems. Camden County sheriff: Human remains located in Montreal appear to be those of missing man
Human remains were found in Montreal Wednesday that appear to be those of a missing person from Camden County, authorities announced Thursday.
At around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement responded to an area in Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point where they found the remains.
MU Health Care will open its new family medicine clinic in Mexico Monday, according to an email sent to employees.
The location is set up at 3626 South Clark Street.
The clinic will feature former Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital family medicine providers Diane Jacobi, MD and nurse practitioner Regina Hill. Other former Noble Health providers, nurses and support staff will be joining the team.