At least one person dead after shooting at Lake of the Ozarks
At least one person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday between 8 and 9 p.m.
A lockdown was in effect near the area of the Casablanca Restaurant and Bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. An investigation is underway.
Donations for man who was hit by car stolen from JJ's Cafe
JJ's Cafe has a donation jar beside the register for a former manager who was hurt in a car crash in January. Shawn Taylor was hit by a car as he loaded groceries in his own car.
On Tuesday, a man was caught on video stealing money out of the donation jar. Robert Paben, the co-owner of the restaurant, posted the video to Facebook asking for help in identifying the suspect.
Please reach out to Columbia Police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous if you have any information on the incident.
Judge to consider allowing audio recordings into evidence in Elledge Case
Joseph Elledge was charged with first-degree murder in February 2020 for the death of his wife Mengqi Ji.
On Thursday a Boone County judge said he would consider allowing secret audio recordings into evidence for the murder case.
The recordings are 13 hours long with Elledge severely threatening Ji and gaslighting her to gain control and manipulate her.
Chicago Public Health adds Missouri, Arkansas to travel advisory list
Chicago has put a travel advisory on two states, Missouri and Arkansas.
Unvaccinated travelers from these states are advised to either quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival.
Damaged items hurt second-hand stores and the community
Popular donation centers like Love Seat and Goodwill are losing money due to damaged items.
Love Seat is selective about the items they receive asking people to donate things they are proud of. Goodwill is acceptive of all donations, even if they are broken or damaged, but still suffers from losing money when unusable items can not be recycled.
Both LoveSeat and Goodwill have items listed on their websites that are not acceptable donations.
Forecast: Rain continues overnight for some, cooler this weekend
There might be some lingering showers Friday morning but be expecting a drier afternoon with only scattered showers.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s and rain cancel looking isolated this weekend.