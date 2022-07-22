Gov. Parson signs executive order for state drought response
Executive Order 22-04 calls upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to activate the Drought Assessment Committee and associated drought impact teams.
Gov. Parson held a press conference Thursday announcing the executive order and its stipulations. He was joined by DNR Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.
Biden tests positive for Covid-19, White House says
President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.
"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.
NTSB releases preliminary report from deadly Amtrak crash in Mendon
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the initial findings from the investigation of a deadly Amtrak train collision.
The train was traveling at 89 miles per hour when the emergency brake system initiated, and the NTSB previously said the train's speed at impact was 87 miles per hour. The report estimates damage of about $4 million.
Gas prices in Mid-Missouri are higher than surrounding areas
The average gas prices in Mid-Missouri are higher than they are in surrounding areas. AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says that the disparity in prices is not uncommon.
“Local gas stations get their finished gasoline product from gasoline terminals,” Chabarria said. “The majority of these are concentrated in Kansas City and St. Louis area, where there is higher demand than other parts of the state."
Jefferson City and Columbia have the highest prices in the state. Columbia is currently sitting at $4.34, while Jefferson City remains one cent higher.
Missouri AG Schmitt files lawsuit against St. Louis over abortions
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the City of St. Louis Thursday.
A release from Schmitt's communications office said the suit was filed after St. Louis officials passed Board Bill 61, authorizing $1.5 million in federal ARPA funds to be used for providing "logistical support" for abortion, including travel expenses and other costs of obtaining out-of-state abortions.