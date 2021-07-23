Tokyo Olympics underway despite threat of Covid-19
After a year long delay, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics are back.
The opening ceremony kicks off on Friday and is expected to draw a smaller crowd than previous editions.
The sports competitions began Wednesday with Japan's softball team facing off against Australia at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.
So far, more than 70 cases tied to this year's Olympics have been identified.
Drinkwitz on OU-Texas reports: "It's an exclusive club"
Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz faced many questions following reports of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC at SEC Media Days on Thursday
"I've got a lot of thoughts on it," said Drinkwitz. "First of all, as I tell recruits all the time, we're the best league in college football and everybody wants to play there. And now you've got two iconic brands that want to join, too."
CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd reported on Thursday morning that Big 12 schools met to discuss the issue of the two teams joining the SEC.
Over 100,000 Missourians sign up for vaccine incentives on first day
In its first full day, 116,000 Missourians signed up for the state's Vaccine Incentive Program.
The program will offer $10,000 to 900 Missouri residents through five biweekly drawings from August to October.
All those who have been vaccinated can sign up for the drawing online or by telephone.
Columbia teachers' association recommends masks for fall at Columbia Public Schools
The Columbia Missouri National Education Association sent out a letter asking Columbia Public Schools to require all individuals to wear masks inside district buildings.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark made it clear in a statement that recommendation is not the district's position. She said that families will be informed of the district's plan before the school year starts in August.
CMNEA President Noelle Gilzow emphasized the guidance is important to protect unvaccinated people.
Gilzow expects the school board to consider the recommendations at August's school board meeting. If that were to happen, public comment will be held before the vote.
MU researchers confirm racial disparities in police traffic stops
A recent study from MU researchers found that Black drivers account for over a quarter of the traffic stops downtown while Black people only make up 3% of Columbia's population.
The study was commissioned by Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and used data collected from 2017 to 2019.
The researchers also found that Black drivers are pulled over more often than white drivers across Columbia, but the number of stops varies widely from beat to beat.
Patrol areas with the highest disparities include East Campus and parts of downtown.
First Alert Weather Forecast
It's going to be another hot one. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 70s with highs warming to the lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid-90s.