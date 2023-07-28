Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones reflects on time in leadership, future
Chief Geoff Jones retires from Columbia Police Department on August 1, after 25 years with the department, four of those at the helm as the police chief after serving a year as interim.
Jones said he's ready for someone else to steer the ship.
"My kids are ready for me to be home," he said. "In this job, you can't go to sleep because you're thinking about how to solve a problem all of the time. It's always going through your head... and it becomes very taxing. And, I did not take a lot of time for myself or my family."
Two local organizations receive ARPA funds to expand facilities, programming
Two local organizations have received funding through the Boone County Commission to expand their facilities and programming.
The Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture (CCUA) and In2Action are part of the 27 local groups awarded $12 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the commission.
Boone County Commissioner Kip Kendrick says the commission worked to chose projects that would last.
MoDOT seeks public input on priority unfunded transportation needs
The Missouri Department of Transportation has invited the public to join the discussion on priority unfounded transportation needs in the area. The meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Missouri River Regional Library Art Gallery.
MoDOT, working alongside regional planning partners, has outlined a draft High Priority Unfunded Needs listing, which identifies $1.1 billion in annual unfounded transportation needs for the system. The listing includes projects needing funding, to guide development as more state and federal funding becomes available.
MU Health Care employee tests positive for tuberculosis
An MU Health Care employee has tested positive for tuberculosis disease, according to a Thursday news release from the company.
MU Health Care says it's currently working with state and county health officials to address risks to patients and staff. Officials have activated an administrative infection control plan, as well as contact tracing protocols.
According to MU Health Care, the risk is to most is low, but any patients, visitors or staff who had prolonged contact with the employee will be contacted and offered free testing.
Scott Young sworn in as interim chief of Ashland Police Department
Allen “Scott” Young was sworn in as the Ashland's interim chief of police Thursday morning.
The Ashland Board of Alderman unanimously appointed Young as the interim chief during a special meeting earlier this week.
Young began duty on July 26 and will serve as the interim chief until Chief Gabe Edwards returns to duty or a new chief of police is appointed.
Boonville man accused of robbery attempt at Conley Walmart
A Boonville man was arrested Wednesday night after a reported robbery attempt at a Columbia Walmart.
Columbia police arrested Jon Whitlock, 38, according to CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak. He is charged with attempted stealing, a felony.
Police were called to the Conley Road Walmart around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a commercial robbery.
Forecast: Temperatures near or above triple digits continue into part of the weekend
Morning temperatures are expected to start near 80°.
Temperatures will quickly warm to the triple digits for the afternoon with highs in the lower 100s with a peak heat index between 104-109°. Triple digit heat indices will last well into the evening so be advised for any of your evening plans.
The heat advisory is set to expire Friday evening.
Saturday is expected to be another hot day with highs reaching the upper 90s with a peak heat index around 105°
We might see peak heat index values fall below 100° on Sunday, but we are likely to warm up again on Monday.