Gas mixup causes issues at some Break Time gas stations
Drivers should be aware after some Break Time locations in mid-Missouri received diesel in their unleaded gas tanks.
Break Time posted on Facebook around 1 p.m. Thursday with information regarding the incident. Break Time said it became aware of the issue late Wednesday night and immediately stopped selling the gas.
The company said it determined its primary fuel carrier Midland put diesel in its unleaded fuel tanks.
Columbia city manager outlines fiscal year budget for 2023
The 2023 fiscal year Columbia city budget was presented at City Hall Thursday.
Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual budget message and outlined the priorities for the 2023 fiscal year budget. These include city employees, social services, public safety and transportation.
It was Seewood's first budget proposal since becoming city manager in December, after serving as deputy city manager for two years.
Missouri sees increase in calls after 988 hotline launch
After the 988 mental health hotline launched less than two weeks ago, the state of Missouri reports up to a 50% increase in calls.
The Missouri Behavioral Health Council (MBHC) said it will not get the exact numbers of calls for a few weeks. But, Jason Romont, the crisis service manager at MBHC, said the rollout has gone as expected.
Fulton Manor nursing home seeking new hires to bolster services
As pay is rising to incentivize new employees, nursing homes are working to slowly mitigate the worker shortage impacting the industry.
Fulton Manor Care Center in Callaway County held its first of multiple job fairs today as part of its continued effort to bolster the staff to increase individualized care for its long term residents. It's offering pay slightly above minimum wage with full benefits and paid time off to recruit potential candidates.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nursing home industry particularly hard. Close quarters enclosing multiple high-risk individuals not only brought safety concerns, but also demands for higher pay and better conditions among care providers.
Flash flooding continues in St. Louis area, causing road closures and rescues
Several roads are closed across the St. Louis area due to flash flooding.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a flash flood warning for St. Louis, Florissant and Chesterfield until 5:45 p.m. Illinois cities Centralia, Salem and Mascoutah are also under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports several closures, including eastbound Highway 64 between Hampton and Kingshighway and lanes on Interstate 70 into downtown.