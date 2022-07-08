Central Pantry and DoorDash partner to deliver food to senior citizens
The Central Pantry in Columbia is partnering with DoorDash to bring food to neighbors who are 60 years old or older and live within 10 miles of the pantry. During the third week of each month, Central Pantry will organize and make deliveries to 50 households who call to schedule the service. Kayla Misera, the director of the Central Pantry, says the seniors who sign up will get produce boxes, a box of non-perishables and a box of perishable items.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dead at 67
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in Nara. He was 67.
Abe served two separate terms as Japanese leader for the right-leaning LDP -- the first from 2006 to 2007, then again from 2012 until 2020. His second stint was the longest consecutive term for a Japanese head of government.
Missouri statewide average undergoes largest weekly gas price decline this year
Gas prices in Missouri and nationwide are going down. According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.47 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Since the state average was 10 cents higher last week, this is the highest weekly decline Missouri has experienced this year. Altogether, gas prices are $1.66 higher than they were this time last year, but this recent decrease in prices has Columbians very happy. “I guess I was happy because I’m not happy with paying $4.80 for it,” says Columbia resident John Gonzalez.
Salvation Army of Columbia, Westlake Ace Hardware begin free fan drive
A joint effort between the Salvation Army of Columbia and Westlake Ace Hardware is providing 181 free fans to residents looking to stay cool during the summer season. The general public can pick up a fan at the Salvation Army location on Ash Street on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Salvation Army asks those interested to bring a photo ID if possible. Westlake Ace Hardware stores raised over $3,000 by asking customers to round up purchases to a full dollar amount, which made it possible to purchase and donate 161 fans to mid-Missouri residents in need.
Forecast: Tracking Thursday night storms & more mild temperatures
A storm system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms along with more mild temperatures into the weekend.
Our Storm Mode Index is a 2 out of 5 and you will want to be updated for the latest trends on thunderstorms activity. The main storm hazards will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall, particularly along highway 36