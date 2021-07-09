CPD officer who hit and killed child with police SUV will not serve jail time
Columbia Police Department officer Andrea Heese was sentenced to two years supervised probation related to the death of 4-year-old Gabriella Curry.
In 2019 Curry was playing on Battle High School's sidewalk when she was struck by Heese's police vehicle and killed. Earlier this summer Heese pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for careless driving related to the case.
Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, Heese's defense attorney Donald Weaver, and Gabriella's family all agreed that Heese should not have to spend any time in jail.
Previously, Weaver said the state would ask for a sentence of up to 180 days in the Boone County Jail followed by two years of probation.
At this time Heese remains employed with the Columbia Police Department.
Gov. Parson against door-to-door vaccine promotion, White House responds
In a tweet on Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson said that federal employees would not be allowed to go door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.
Parson's words come after President Joe Biden said he would support a push of going door-to-door to help people get vaccinated.
The White House clarified on Thursday that the federal government was never planning on going door-to-door. They said the president suggested doctors and health experts would do the knocking.
During Thursday's national COVID-19 response briefing White House COVID director Jeffrey Zients addressed the comments made by Gov. Parson.
"I would say for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted work are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, faith leaders, community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, save lives and help end this pandemic."
"Things are bad and are about to get worse": Lake Regional pleads for Missourians to get vaccinated
Lake Regional in Osage Beach pleaded for residents to get vaccinated in a message on its website Thursday.
The message sent to the community started with "things are bad."
"At Lake Regional, we are already stretched to the limit. Our hospital is very near capacity, and we are seeing exceptionally high numbers of Emergency Department patients daily," it said. "Our care teams are working harder than ever before as COVID strains our facility, already busy with summer visitors and routine patient care."
Lake Regional offers free vaccines at its seven primary care locations, county health departments, Central Ozarks Medical Center and the area's retail pharmacies.
Businesses still facing problems caused by the pandemic
Businesses in mid-Missouri continue to be plagued by issues, including labor shortages, increased prices on food and a shortage of plastics among other things.
Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. opened the doors of its brick-and-mortar store on Thursday and faces several of these issues firsthand.
"Fryer oil or soybean oil is at an all time high right now," Brian Maness, owner of Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., said. "Also, some items like eggs and beef is way up right now. We've seen an increase [in price] in our milk and buttermilk we used to make biscuits."
Maness's new restaurant on Hinkson Avenue is also dealing with the labor shortage. He said he has struggled to find employees for his new location and is still hiring for all positions.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Friday will be completely dry with hot and humid conditions.
Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s with highs warming to near 90 in the afternoon. KOMU 8 First Alert expects the heat index to reach the middle to upper to 90s, making it one of the hottest days of the year.