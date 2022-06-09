Parents of incoming MU students react to new developments in hazing case
New surveillance footage shows members of Phi Gamma Delta consuming large amounts of alcohol, including Santulli, who was instructed to drink an entire fifth of vodka.
With a new class of students on their way to MU this fall, parents are beginning to have conversations with their children about the dangers of alcohol abuse and ways to stay safe.
New Amazon warehouse in Ashland set to open in a couple weeks
The new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Ashland is set to open in a couple weeks, according to logistics manager Bruce Bax.
It has already started training its employees. Although there is not an exact number of employees stated yet, Amazon’s website says all the job openings at this location have been filled due to high demand.
The warehouse sits on nearly 500 acres of land and has about 300 parking spots.
JC Schools releases survey questions after subpoena from AG Schmitt
Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenaed seven school districts on Wednesday, demanding information related to the surveys to determine if the districts violated the Family Educational Right and Privacy Act or the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment.
Schmitt alleges the surveys included questions about parent's political beliefs, income levels and biased questioning, among other things. He also said the surveys possibly lacked parental consent.
The district said it did not ask students about their parents' political beliefs, income levels or racial biases.
Software could give police real-time surveillance of downtown Columbia
A company that provides real-time surveillance software for police called Fusus will present to the Downtown Community Improvement District's board of directors at its June 14 meeting. The improvement district is an independent organization focused on improving downtown.
The Columbia Police Department plans to purchase software from Fusus that would allow the department to access downtown cameras in real time and review footage.
The improvement district budgeted $30,000 at its May 20 meeting toward reimbursing businesses that buy outdoor surveillance cameras.
Forecast: Summer-like heat returns next week
A few passing showers and thunderstorms are expected through the overnight hours, but the heaviest of the activity will stay to the south and west of the KOMU 8 viewing area
FRIDAY FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 60s and highs will warm to the upper 70s. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is expected through the day, when it’s cloudy there will be passing chances of showers and thunderstorms.