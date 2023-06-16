Extreme drought conditions continue in mid-Missouri
The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest map shows extreme drought conditions are continuing in mid-Missouri.
The map, released Thursday, shows Cole and Moniteau counties are experiencing extreme drought. Parts of Boone, Howard, Callaway, Osage, Saline, Pettis, Benton and Morgan counties are also experiencing extreme drought. The rest of mid-Missouri is experiencing severe drought, according to the map.
Grandmother of baby who died at unlicensed Columbia day care speaks out
The grandmother of a baby who died at an unlicensed day care in Columbia said the incident has been traumatic for the family.
The day care's owner, Sarah Brown, 56, faces a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter after authorities said an infant died at the unlicensed, at-home day care facility in late May. Police said the infant was left sleeping on her stomach, unsupervised with a loose fitting blanket.
Columbia suspends curbside recycling pickup indefinitely
Curbside recycling pickup in Columbia has been suspended indefinitely, according to a notice posted Thursday on the city's trash and recycling app.
The city said its Solid Waste Utility has been experiencing an ongoing staffing shortage. Recycling pickup was originally suspended on May 17 and the city said it would resume no sooner than June 20.
Thursday's update said it would resume "when staffing levels allow."
24-hour on-site maintenance facility is coming to Columbia Regional Airport
Airline Maintenance Service Inc. (AMS) announced Thursday its expansion of services to the Columbia Regional Airport (COU).
Services will include a 24-hour on-site maintenance facility to reduce problems related to aircraft maintenance delays at COU.
The facilities will be located adjacent to the air carrier ramp, allowing AMS to be available for extended hours, seven days a week. Services will focus on line maintenance for any air carrier servicing the airport.
Juneteenth events scheduled for mid-Missouri
Multiple mid-Missouri organizations will host several events this week in celebration of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth recognizes when enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation in Galveston, Texas. It marks the day when federal troops arrived in the city in 1865, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed, to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.