AG's mask lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools dismissed
COLUMBIA − A lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and its former mask mandate has been dismissed by a Boone County judge.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against the district and 46 others on Jan. 21 after the district reimplemented its mask mandate as COVID cases increased in the community.
The district dropped its mask mandate a few weeks later, and Schmitt kept his lawsuit against CPS and two other schools. It was set to go to trial in October.
MU Health Care to open family medicine and urgent care clinic in Audrain County
MEXICO - MU Health Care announced Thursday that it will open a family medicine and urgent care clinic in Audrain County later this summer.
It will be located at 3626 South Clark Lane in Mexico.
According to a press release, the clinic will feature former Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital family medicine providers Diane Jacobi, MD, and nurse practitioner Regina Hill.
Columbia announces top resident concerns so far in ARPA survey
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services announced in an email Thursday the top concerns and priorities of 3,000 residents who so far have taken the American Rescue Plan Act survey.
The survey asks residents for their input on the ARPA funds and their experiences in Columbia during the pandemic.
Mizzou Athletics to expand NIL program after bill signed into law
COLUMBIA − University of Missouri Athletics announced an expansion to its Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program Thursday after state lawmakers amended NIL laws.
As a result of the updated legislation, Mizzou Athletics said it will create an in-house team to help student athletes maximize NIL opportunities.
The amendment to Missouri's original NIL legislation, which was signed into law last July, includes changes to how coaches are permitted to be involved in NIL opportunities for student athletes.
Columbia woman charged with stealing $87,000 in lottery tickets
COLUMBIA - Jeanettee Lamberson, 54, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing $87,000 in scratch lottery tickets from a HyVee gas station.
According to court documents, Lamberson stole tickets between February 2021 to June 2022 while she was working at the East Nifong Boulevard HyVee gas station.