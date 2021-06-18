Bird's nest caused power outage for more than 1,600 Columbia residents Thursday morning
A power outage Thursday morning left approximately 1,685 people without electricity. According to the City of Columbia, a birds nest created an arc, which shortened a line and caused the outage.
Areas without power included Bass Avenue, Ninth Street near Shakespeare's Pizza, Paquin Park, South Williams Street, Eastgate Plaza and near the State Historical Society.
The outage also affected several downtown businesses and forced the Chipotle, Starbucks and Shakespeare's to open later.
City crews were to assigned to the outage at 9:45 a.m. and the line was cleared and fully restored by 10 a.m.
Water main break near Cosmo Park in Columbia could be causing water discoloration
A water main break near North Stadium Boulevard at Cosmo Park could be causing some water discoloration in surrounding areas, Columbia Water & Light Utility confirmed Thursday.
Any water discoloration could be the result of mineral sediments in the pipes being stirred up due to the break.
"We use calcium bicarbonate to soften the water and sometimes those minerals will settle in the pipes," Matt Nestor, City of Columbia Utilities Community Relations Specialist, said. "When there's an ebb and flow and changes in the water pressure going through the pipes, sometimes that sediment will get stirred up."
Crews isolated the break on Wednesday and began repairs on Thursday morning.
Reborn Blessing Pantries sees increase of vandalism over the past month
Over the past month, several of the Reborn Blessing Pantries have been stolen, defaced and destroyed. The Ash Street pantry has seen the worst, according to co-founder Renee Taylor.
"This one has been kicked over, the base has been broken, the doors been taken off, our information sheets and dedication plaques have been removed, as well as some of our signs," Taylor said.
The organization provides 24-hour access to food and essentials to families during adversaries through 11 pantries in Boone County. Since the vandalism began, co-founder Wayland Taylor has had to learn through trial and error how to anchor the pantries in place.
Despite the setback, the two co-founders are not giving up on their mission to do good in the community.
Employee arrested on arson charge after fire at Fulton Moser's
A Fulton woman was arrested for arson in the first degree after she intentionally set a fire in the basement of the Moser's grocery store off of North Business 54.
The woman, Pamela Cordrey, 48, is an employee of Moser's and was working when the fire started.
The Fulton Police Department with the Fulton Fire Department, Central Fire Department and Callaway EMS responded to the fire at the grocery store around 2:07 p.m.
The Fulton Fire Department said the structure received smoke and minor water damages, and the estimated loss is unavailable at this time. The department also said in a Facebook post that Moser's is closed until further notice as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with any information should call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100, Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474 or your local law enforcement agency.
Cooling centers open across Columbia due to extreme heat
In anticipation of near record high temperatures on Friday, the City of Columbia is opening cooling centers across the city.
The centers are open during the building's normal business hours. Those staying in them can access the facility's lobby, restrooms, drinking fountains and more.
For more information on hours visit the city's website.
Current cooling centers include:
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC)
- 1701 W. Ash St. - 573-874-7700
- Boone County Government Center
- 801 E. Walnut St. - 573-886-4305
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 1005 W. Worley St. - 573-874-7355
- Salvation Army Harbor House
- 602 N. Ann St. - 573-442-1984
- St. Francis House
- 901 Range Line St. - 573-875-4913
Families react to lack of pool options in Columbia
Frustrated by limited pool facilities and new restrictions, some mid-Missouri families are flocking to Jefferson City pools like the Memorial Park Aquatic Center.
Currently, the only pool open in Columbia is the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center, operating under limited hours from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
One mom making the commute is Maureen Harris. She leads a homeschool group and says this has been a topic of conversation amongst parents lately.
"A lot of parents are talking about what to do instead of going to the pool for a big chunk of the day," Harris said.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
It's going to be a very hot one today. Temperatures are expected to near 100° with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105°. All of the KOMU 8 viewing area will be under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.