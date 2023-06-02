MU graduate who lost belongings in Iowa building collapse reunited with cat, grateful for help
Recent MU graduate Elizabeth Pruitt says she has lost all of her belongings after her apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed over the weekend.
Three people remain unaccounted for after the back portion of the six-story building collapsed, according to CNN. The debris from the collapse is helping to hold up the building as it continues to degrade.
Pruitt's cat was missing after the collapse, however, a coworker contacted her and let her know that two cats were being removed from the rubble. One of which was her cat Lulu.
Although Pruitt is still processing what happened, she is primarily concerned for the safety of others.
"I still think it's good that they're going to tear it down, because it is structurally unsafe, obviously, but there are people in there," Pruitt told the Quad-City Times. "My stuff is just stuff. There are memories with it, but most of that I can get back."
LiUNA Local 955 continues fight for higher pay for city of Columbia workers
Members of LiUNA Local 955 hosted an Essential Workers Picnic at Shepard Boulevard Park Thursday night, as they continued their fight for higher wages for city employees.
LiUNA Local 955 represents about 230 service and maintenance workers for the city of Columbia, including public works, utilities and the airport.
LiUNA Representative Andrew Hutchinson said the group is fighting for living wages and better working conditions. He said the main goal behind this is to stop the recent cuts of city services.
Columbia Utilities Spokesperson, Matt Nestor, said residents can help workers by putting their recyclables in the bins at drop-off centers, not on the ground. He additionally asked residents to break down their boxes to allow bins to hold more materials.
Parental consent forms required for checkouts at Jefferson City library
The Missouri River Regional Library (MRRL) announced that it will require parents to sign a consent form in order for minors to checkout items without their parent or guardian present.
This form goes hand-in-hand with the state's new library rule, administered by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, that went into effect on Tuesday.
The rule restricts libraries from putting any "obscene" material on library shelves. It also allows parents to object to materials as inappropriate and forces libraries to ban “materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.”
Libraries will adopt written policies to determine what materials are age-appropriate. If they don't conform to this law, the library will lose state funding.
CPS releases applications for Columbia School Board vacancy
Following the resignation of Columbia School Board member Katherine Sasser, 13 people have applied to fill her vacant position.
Members of the board will review the applications at a 6 p.m. special session on June 5. At 7 p.m. June 7, the board will hold a special session to interview "top selected candidates."
The public is invited to attend both sessions, although only online feedback is accepted rather than in-person public comment.
Missouri releases first new Drought Mitigation and Response Plan in 20 years
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR) has released a new Drought Mitigation and Response Plan for the first time in over 20 years.
Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 23-05 Wednesday – declaring a drought alert in the state in accordance with the previous plan.
The new report “gives everyone from government officials, to water users, water suppliers and leaders of industry guidance for adopting water conservation best practices to grow their drought resiliency," according to a MoDNR press release.
Parson’s executive order also directs MoDNR to activate the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Its first meeting will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Walt Disney Company to visit mid-Missouri as part of its 100th anniversary celebration
You’ll find Main Street, U.S.A at numerous Disney Parks around the world. But its inspiration, and the man who created it, came from somewhere a little bit closer to home, in Marceline, Missouri. Marceline began as a connector town for the Santa Fe Railroads, building a line from Chicago to Kansas City, because they needed to stop every 100 miles for water and coal.
Walt Disney was actually born in Chicago, but moved to Marceline after his father wanted an escape from the troubles of city life, and even at a young age, Walt knew it was something special.