Kobe Brown drafted by LA Clippers as the final pick of the first round
As the final pick of the first round, former Missouri men's basketball player Kobe Brown has been drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers.
Brown became the first Missouri player selected in the NBA Draft since Michael Porter Jr. in 2018, Thursday night.
After weeks of being projected as an early to mid-second round pick, Brown ended up being the final pick of the first round.
Section 8 vouchers see denials partially due to shortage of affordable housing
Losing their effectiveness, Section 8 vouchers see denials partially due to shortage of affordable housing.
The Columbia Housing Authority's waitlist of families for vouchers is over 1,200 households as available affordable housing has declined by 17% over the last five years.
Worsening Missouri drought conditions could soon affect the water you drink
As extreme drought conditions continue across the state affecting farmers, officials say it could soon affect drinking water.
Columbia's water is pumped from wells that tap into a water-filled bed of sand and gravel beneath the bottom land bordering the Missouri River. These low levels of water could be a concern given the circumstances.
However, Matthew Nestor, Columbia Utilities spokesperson, said there's a plentiful supply of water that is in reserve, so no water restrictions have been put in place yet.
Officials are still encouraging residents to participate in indoor water conservation during the drought.
Missouri Division of Fire Safety warns of firework usage as drought rages on
As the drought in Missouri has grown dramatically in the last three months, the Division of Fire Safety is urging Missourians to practice fire safety this year.
Along with the risk of fires, fireworks pose risk of injury. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 324 people in Missouri sought hospital care related to fireworks in 2022.
In a press release Thursday, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean urged residents to attend public firework shows to combat the heightened risk posed by fireworks during the ongoing drought conditions.
Compass Health officially opens new 'one-stop-shop' center for women and kids
Compass Health Network officially opened its Children's Center and McCambridge Women's Center on Thursday in Columbia.
This center will provide a variety of medical services for women and kids, all in one spot. The services include behavioral health, dental services, primary care and vision care.
The new center, located 200 Portland St., marks Compass Health's ninth location in Columbia. The group said it currently serves 42 counties in the area.
Titanic-bound submersible suffered ‘catastrophic implosion,’ killing all 5 on board, US Coast Guard says
The US Coast Guard announced Thursday the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing all five people on board.
“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” OceanGate said in a statement.
“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”
Forecast: Hot and humid this weekend
Friday will bring a dry heat with highs in the lower 90s, though it will still feel comfortable thanks to low humidity.
Humidity and rain chances will come Saturday as temperatures heat back up to the mid-90s. If you have any outdoor plans for Saturday, be sure you are taking necessary heat precautions.
Rain chances are slim to none next week, but we will watch for pop-up showers near the end of the next week.