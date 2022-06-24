Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
The Senate has approved a bipartisan gun violence bill.
The vote late Thursday clears the way for expected House passage Friday of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings.
New Salvation Army baby pantry opens in Columbia with limited requirements
The Salvation Army in Columbia opened a new baby pantry Thursday to help families in need. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the opening at the Salvation Army building, located at 1108 W. Ash Street.
The pantry will be open on the fourth Thursday of every month for families with children up to 3 years old. The only requirement is for families to provide photo ID and documentation for the child.
To donate or volunteer, you can visit the Salvation Army during its hours of operation, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Parson signs law exempting 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets from sales tax
Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 652 into law Thursday, exempting 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets from Missouri state and local sales taxes.
The announcement comes after Kansas City was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup last week.
According to the press release, the exemption was a requirement for Kansas City to be selected a 2026 World Cup host city. The World Cup is expected to generate nearly $700 million in economic activity for the region.
State treasurer discusses benefits of MOBUCK$ program with Columbia business owner
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has been traveling around Missouri, talking with small business owners about the benefits of MOBUCK$. He visited Tiger Towing in Columbia on Thursday morning to speak with owner Tyler Doyle and employees of Hawthorn Bank.
Fitzpatrick wants to increase awareness of the program due to rising interest rates.
MOBUCK$ partners the State Treasurer’s Office with Missouri banks to lower the interest rate on loans to business owners, farmers and municipal governments. It allows for recipients of the loans to pay 30% less interest than they would on a standard loan.
Curators vote to expand MU Research Reactor and NextGen Precision Health building
The University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously approved five new capital projects Thursday.
The projects will take place at MU and Missouri University of Science and Technology campuses. The projects aim to "better serve students, researchers and physicians," according to a news release.
"The important research we conduct at our universities improves the lives of people in Missouri and beyond," UM President Mun Choi said.
Forecast: A rain chance, north of I-70, for Friday
Cloud cover helped keep things cooler on Thursday and that trend will continue for Friday.
There will be rain chances over the next few days, too. However, the rain will be originating over Kansas, not Missouri and with a slow storm motion (speed the storm system moves), rain may not reach us in time before falling apart.
Friday morning does appear to be the best chance for rain and will produce lots of clouds too which has forced us to lower temperatures to close the work week with highs only in the middle to upper 80s.