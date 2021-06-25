Mid-Missouri storm-mode and flooding risks
Curators vote against adding educational sign next to Jefferson statue
In a seven to one vote, the UM System Board of Curators voted not to add an educational sign next to the Thomas Jefferson statue on MU's campus.
Previously a task force, appointed by UM System President Mun Choi, gave recommendations that a 300-word sign should provide context to the statue. The sign would have explained Jefferson's achievements and note that he owned slaves and supported policies that removed indigenous people from their land.
The task force also recommended a QR code be placed on the sign, so visitors could pull up more information on their devices.
The board of curators first voted to add the QR code next to the statue, but that vote ended in a split vote.
New African American Heritage Trail marker placed in Miles Manor subdivision
A marker honoring Clara Miles officially became the latest sign on the African American Heritage Trail at a ceremony on Thursday.
The marker was placed in the Miles Manor subdivision, at the corner of Planter Road and White Oak Lane, a neighborhood that she helped create.
Miles work led to the establishment of the Miles Manor subdivision in 1959. The neighborhood gave 10 local Black families an opportunity to own their own homes at a time when Columbia limited housing for people of color.
Miles' efforts also helped pass the Columbia Fair Housing Ordinance, which prohibits discrimination of race, religion, sex and disability in housing.
The new marker joins the over 20 plaques honoring local Black residents and establishments already on the trail
OEM shares safety protocols ahead of potential flooding
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management is cautioning residents ahead of this weekend's severe thunderstorms.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather is currently in Storm Mode 3 and predicting 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next few days.
Chris Kelley, Deputy Director of OEM, said the office has been in conversation with their St. Louis weather service partners.
Kelley said that hydrologists have a concern for Boone County's local creeks and streams, which could go over banks and threaten roadways, structures, parks and trails.
Train derails in Monroe County, no injuries reported
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Monroe County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B.
The train derailed just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon about one mile east of Madison. The train originated in Kansas City and was traveling from Moberly to Decatur, Illinois.
The eight train cars derailed for an "unknown reason," according to Troop B.
Norfolk Southern personnel and contractors responded to the scene to assess the damage and to begin clearing the tracks. The company told KOMU 8 News that it does not have an estimated time for when the trains will resume operation.
Troop B said no injuries were reported, and no roadways were blocked.
Moms Demand Action calls on Missourians to act in response to Biden anti-crime strategy
The Biden-Harris Administration announced an anti-crime strategy to prevent and respond to gun crime and ensure public safety in response to a rise in crime across the country.
In an average year, 1,222 people die by guns in Missouri, and the state has the fifth-highest rate of gun homicides in the U.S.
Missouri Moms Demand Action is calling on Missourians to change that statistic and advocate for the Biden-Harris Administration's plan to curb gun violence.
"We are, as an organization, calling on Missourians and Americans to press our senators to act," deputy chapter leader Kristin Bowen said. "Now is the time for the Senate to take action and move on important background checks legislation that would keep guns out of the hands of danger."