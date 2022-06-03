Columbia city manager discusses goals for the future during State of the City address
Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood gave his first State of the City address Wednesday morning.
He said he hopes the address gives people a clear vision of where the city will be at a year from now. The address highlighted some of the city's successes from the past year, as well as areas that need improving.
Seewood spoke about Columbia's need to improve the hiring and retention rate for city employees. There are currently vacancies in nearly every department, and more than 280 city employees will be eligible for retirement in the next 5 years.
Prosecutor files charges against MU fraternity member in connection to hazing case
A Boone County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against an MU fraternity member for allegedly supplying alcohol to a minor.
Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, is charged with supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and purchasing or attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor, both misdemeanors.
On Wednesday, the family of Daniel Santulli filed a new petition against two more members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, including Wetzler.
June 15 hearings set for son charged with killing Mike Woods
Micah McElmurry is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail in Tennessee awaiting his June 15 bond and preliminary hearings, according to the county circuit clerk's office.
McElmurry is charged with killing his father, Mike Woods, the Rock Bridge home-school communicator, at a Tennessee Welcome Center on May 27.
Questions about McElmurry's motive remain as the community mourns the loss of Woods. Hundreds of community members attended a vigil on the Rock Bridge High School football field Monday.
AG's office issues correction after wrong CPD vehicle stop data published
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's Office has issued a correction after incorrect data was published in its annual vehicle stops report.
The previous report said the total number of resident vehicle stops was 6,515. It has been corrected to 5,152. The report also listed incorrect disparity rates for white, Black, Native American, Hispanic, Asian and "other" drivers.
Statistics related to searches, stop outcomes, stop locations, driver gender and age and reasons for stops were also changed, the spokesperson for the attorney general Chris Nuelle said.
Man arrested in Illinois in connection to 2017 Moberly murder
A man has been arrested in Macon County, Illinois in connection to a 2017 murder in Moberly.
John F. Tucker, 57, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Christopher S. James.
James was found with a gunshot wound underneath the stairwell at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Williams Street on Feb. 2, 2017. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
According to a probable cause statement, a woman had been in a relationship with both men. She told investigators that Tucker and James were arguing outside the apartment. She said she heard a gunshot and then saw Tucker run from area where James was found.
Next week we will all be dodging showers and thunderstorms.
High pressure is going to keep our area clear overnight and mostly sunny on Friday. Winds will be calm for the end of the week, too.
High temperatures on Friday to Sunday should reach around 80º, however, cloud cover will be increasing throughout the period, as will storm chances.
Overall, temperatures will hold to seasonal or just below average.