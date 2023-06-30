UM System discontinues race-based admissions, scholarships after SCOTUS ruling
The United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v President and Fellows of Harvard College on Thursday, which declared that race could not be considered as a factor in college admissions decisions.
After the ruling, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed over a dozen universities and municipalities across the state to "immediately end race-based affirmative action policies to ensure compliance with the Constitution and federal law."
The UM System in response will discontinue some programs and scholarships that use race or ethnicity as a factor for admissions and scholarships.
EmVP: Columbia elementary school promotes reading through dogs, new mural
Shepard Elementary School's annual Reading with Rover event this week had students and teachers celebrating a new chapter.
The library got new carpets, furniture, check out stations and shelving last summer. And just this month, the school added a colorful addition of a mural painted by local artist Adrienne Luther Johnson.
To celebrate the new library, at least four dogs came with their volunteer owners through Therapy Dogs International to the Reading with Rover event.
Mother of suspect involved in Thursday's manhunt speaks out
Brandt Feutz, 36, has been taken into custody in northern Boone County around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a two day search.
Prosecutors filed two felony charges against Feutz, including arson and harassment in the first degree.
Court documents say Feutz allegedly set his mother's garage and two vehicles on fire. Police say Feutz also threatened to kill his mother.
The mother of the suspect arrested in connection to Thursday's manhunt spoke out about her son and his arrest.
Columbia Police Department addresses crime in south Columbia at community meeting
On Thursday, community members met with the Columbia Police Department at the City Hall to address questions about crime in south Columbia.
At the meeting, community members mainly posed questions about the departments limited staffing and being unable to proactively police to mitigate future crimes.
CPD's Assistant Police Chief, Lance Bolinger, said in the meeting that the department's patrol strength isn't where he wanted it to be, but the department is doing everything it can to provide additional resources for recruitment.
Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney general
The Missouri attorney general's office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the state's open records law that occurred when U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley held the office.
Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in November 2022 that the attorney general's office violated the open records law when documents were withheld from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the Republican Hawley's successful Senate campaign in 2018.
Mizzou 2 celebrates end of free summer driving lessons event with international participants
The “Free Summer Driving Lesson Event” has allowed thirty-one MU international students and their spouses receive free driving lessons in Columbia and are now set to get their driver's licenses.
This is the second of its annual series organized by Mizzou 2, in partnership with the Graduate Professional Council and sponsorship from the Office of the Provost (MU International Center) and the Center for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at MU.