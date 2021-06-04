Local daycares hitting capacity as more parents return to work
With vaccination rates on the rise, more parents are going back to work and needing care for their children.
The Executive Director of Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center said with 48 infants and toddlers and the rest preschool learners, they are at full capacity.
"We've seen a lot of parents looking for immediate care and we've also seen an increase in requests for infant care," Gay Litteken said.
Litteken believes the infant care demand is high because parents who had newborns during the pandemic are feeling more comfortable.
Other daycares in Columbia said they are all at capacity with wait lists and having trouble finding enough people to work for them.
MDC encourages awareness as bear sightings continue to increase across mid-Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging people to be more aware given the increase in state black bear population numbers.
The increase is due to a reintroduction effort, and the Department of Conservation has created a bear hunting season running from Oct. 18-27 as a result.
As of Thursday, 6,335 people had applied for one of the 400 permits. This year will have a harvest of 40 bears. If you see a bear, you should report it to the department and avoid posting the location online.
Columbia students and parents relieved as school year comes to an end
Thursday was the last day of school for Columbia Public Schools.
When the year started, CPS was completely virtual. On Sept. 8, 2020, the first day of class, the 14-day COVID-19 case rate was 90. The rate peaked in late November when it reached 111.7. Thursday, on the last day of school, the rate was 8.5.
Part of the family: Jefferson City Renegades have unique relationship with community
Jefferson City's MINK league team, the Renegades, holds a unique position in its community this summer.
In this team of college-aged baseball players, some are staying with host families when they don't live within commuting distance.
Players are giving back to the community that has welcomed them in, whether it be hosting a celebrity charity game last or hosting little league teams now that pandemic restrictions are easing up.