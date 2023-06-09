Missouri counties struggle to expunge misdemeanor marijuana cases
Courts across Missouri had until Thursday to expunge all misdemeanor marijuana cases, but one advocacy group believes that likely won't happen.
When Missourians voted to pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana in November, they also voted to allow individuals with misdemeanor, non-violent marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged.
Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation
Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
MU Health Care announces plan to integrate with Capital Region Medical Center
MU Health Care and Capital Region Medical Center announced Thursday morning that they will sign a non-binding letter of intent to join the two health systems together.
The integration, according to a news release, will "present new medical, professional and academic opportunities, advancing access to quality health care for the community."
New mural encourages 'Kindness' across Boone County
The next time you're driving on West Worley Street or West Boulevard, you may notice a new mural.
Kansas City-based artist Tina Blanck started painting the "Kindness" mural on the west side of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services' joint building with Compass Health Network Wednesday.
Missouri State Senior Games start Thursday in Columbia
The annual Missouri State Senior Games started Thursday in Columbia, with events to occur throughout the weekend.
The Olympics-style sports festival is for individuals age 50 and older.
This year, athletes will participate in pickleball, tennis, basketball, golf, washers, cycling, swimming, bowling, volleyball and various track and field events.