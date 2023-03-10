Missouri voters could restore abortion rights on 2024 ballot in new proposal
If constitutional changes made public Thursday make it to the 2024 ballot, Missouri voters could determine whether to reinstate abortion rights in the state.
Eleven versions of a proposed initiative petition were filed by a St. Louis doctor on behalf of a political action committee called "Missourians for Constitutional Freedom." The proposal aims to repeal Missouri's abortion ban by adding abortion protections to the state Constitution.
The proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution would safeguard abortion rights and pregnant women, as well as access to birth control.
Currently, most abortions are outlawed in the state, with exceptions for medical emergencies but not for instances of rape or incest.
