Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&