Higher mortgage rates worry contractors, but one Columbia company believes there is a bigger problem
Mortgage rates have climbed 4%, which is the largest increase since 2019.
This increase has caused some construction companies to worry about the spring home building season, but Jeff Hemme, the owner of Hemme Construction, says he is not worried yet.
"The interest rates are going to have to be significantly higher before it really impacts us in mid-Missouri," Hemme said.
However, a few experts think the the war in Ukraine could lead the rates to increase even more.
Brookfield community comes together after historic building lost in fire
Brookfield community members are picking up the pieces of a historic building that was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.
The building housed apartments and a soup kitchen, but so far only two people suffered minor injuries from the fire.
Community members came together by donating food and supplies to the firefighters.
"I think it's just part of our history, that we're gonna come together," Becky Cleveland, the executive director of Main Street Brookfield said. "We're gonna help the people that need help."
GoComo public transit is down nearly 40% of its bus driver staff
The pandemic has caused labor shortages for Columbia's public transit service, GoComo.
Right now, GoComo is down near 40% of its staff with only 11 full-time and seven part-time drivers.
"Ideally, we like to have 47 drivers - that's both full time and part time," John Ogan, Columbia Public Works spokesperson, said. "We are down from that ideal number, about 18 drivers, so we have 29 at this time."
Fulton police see a rise in 'splatter gun' violence
The Fulton Police Department is warning its residents about using "splatter ball gun" toys.
The toy fires water filled capsules at a high velocity, and can cause harm to people.
“Anything like that can do damage, it could put out an eye,” Fulton Police Department Chief Bill Ladwig said. “We’ve had people shot in the neck. It hurts and can be very dangerous.”
So far, the police department has responded to 10 calls regarding the toy guns since the beginning of March.
New JCHS principal says building a new culture is her top priority
Jefferson City High School announced on Thursday, that Dr. Deanne Fisher will be the new head principal for the school.
Dr. Fisher will begin as the high school's first female principal starting July 1, and will take the place of former principal Bob James.
"I think it sends a big message to everybody and lot of women and girls out there that if you work hard, you have big goals, and you set high standards that you can accomplish anything," Dr. Fisher said.
Dr. Fisher also said her biggest goal as principal of JCHS is to make anyone who walks in the door feel at home.
Forecast: Rain returns for Friday, warmer air returns for this weekend
Rain chances will start to increase in the night hours on Thursday and continue into Friday as a cold front slowly comes through the state.
The rain is expected to be prolonged throughout the entire day, so there may be some dry time moments.
The storm will slowly move through the state as temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day.
Friday: Expect a cooler and rainy day with a wide range of temperatures. A slow moving storm system will create a stark difference in temperature through central Missouri on Friday afternoon. Some folks will be near 40° while some folks are near 60°. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 17, 2022
The rain will come to an end on early morning Saturday.
Rainfall totals are expected to be around 0.5-1” with locally higher amounts possible.
Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and mostly cloudy skies then temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Warmer air will flow back into the region on Sunday with highs near 70°.