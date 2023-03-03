Fayette under boil water order until at least next week, city says
A boil water order that's been ongoing for nearly a week in Fayette is expected to last until next week, a city administration spokesperson told KOMU 8 News Thursday.
Wyatt Symes, a Fayette Casey's employee, was concerned about how long it has taken to get the boil order lifted.
"I think it should have been able to happen a little faster," he said. "But I guess different things take different amounts of time. If it keeps going into next week I think we'll lose quite a substantial amount of money."
City officials say it will update its Facebook page and website when the order is rescinded.
Columbia police identify suspect in homecoming weekend shooting
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 20-year-old man who is charged in connection to a shooting in downtown Columbia during MU's homecoming weekend.
Donye Jackson was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The victim found by police was an MU student. Jason Barry, a senior at MU, said he was shot in the left arm while walking home to his apartment with his family, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Police ask if you have information related to the incident, to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
Advocates urge MU School of Medicine to stop use of live animals during student training
Members of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine gathered outside Memorial Union on MU's campus Thursday to protest the School of Medicine's use of live animals during training.
The committee claims that 97% of emergency medicine programs do not use animals for testing. The group delivered 52,454 petition signatures to UM System President Mun Choi Thursday to urge MU to follow in the other programs' footsteps.
According to the committee's campaign website, "live pigs are used to teach procedures to emergency medicine residents. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the medical school only uses live animals in training on rare occasions, when they deem it necessary.
"We have a world-class simulation center that we use to train emergency residents on, and it's used for most of our emergency medical training," Basi said. "However there are a few rare instances where we feel that there is a need to use live animals."
True/False: Columbia businesses busy, but happy to see different cultures represented
True/False Film Fest is back in Columbia this weekend. While for attendees it means a weekend to relax and expand cultural knowledge, downtown business owner are extending their services and multiplying their resources to make sure every resident and visitor is well served.
On Thursday, business owners opened up ready for the expected large crowds: some with doubled staff at the forefront, some with extra stock, some with extended hours and some with all of the above.
Sare Schuh, a Downtown Columbia barista, is having their first True/False Fest working behind the counter. They expect the coffee shop to be crowded, perhaps even more than last year.
"True/False is definitely always a lot busier, and it’s a lot crazier downtown, so it's definitely more chaotic, and we are usually extra staffed up and extra stocked up, because we get a huge rush in business this weekend,” Schuh said.