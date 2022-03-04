State retirement board unanimously votes to divest Russian investments
The Missouri State Employees' Retirement System (MOSERS) Board of Trustees voted to approve a motion to prevent adding any future Russian holdings.
MOSERS has limited control in holding or divesting a security pertaining to Russia, because it’s part of the global public equity benchmark.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said the sanctions the United States has placed on Russia have ultimately impacted Russian securities.
Mid-Missouri wheat industry sees pricing impacts of Russia and Ukraine conflict
Farmer Derek Fuemmeler is growing a full patch of soft red winter wheat at a time when wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine are declining across the global market.
Fuemmeler said both Russia and Ukraine are big exporters of wheat, and he has never seen trade prices for wheat as high as they are right now.
He also says prices for fertilizer, fuel, chemicals and farming equipment are rising.
"I've never seen big prices this high on the board," Fuemmeler said. "The input prices are something that the average American doesn't see."
'Grow Your Own' teaching program aims to keep aspiring teachers local
Fulton Public Schools, Westminster College and William Woods University have teamed up to keep aspiring teachers local.
The "Grow Your Own" program will give scholarships to seniors at Fulton Public Schools and to juniors and seniors at the secondary institutions. This program also requires students at the colleges to commit to teaching for four years in Fulton, if they receive the scholarship.
"And then let's keep them let's keep them to teach in the area where they're invested in the community invested in the kids invested in families," Barri Bumgarner, the assistant professor of education at Westminster College, said.
New downtown Columbia businesses prepare for their first True/False Film Fest
Downtown Columbia businesses like Coffee Zone and Goldie's Bagels were preparing for one of the busiest weekends of the year: the True/False Film Fest
Sherrie Schlacks, a baristas for Coffee Zone, said this is her first time working during the fest.
"I’ve heard that this has been probably their highest profiting weekend out of all the weekends in the year, so sales are going to be up quite a bit from like a typical weekend,” Schlacks said.
Goldie’s owner Amanda Rainey said this will be her first year running her business during the fest.
“We can only make so many bagels, so this weekend were going to make about 700 bagels," Rainey said.
We are going to see a rollercoaster ride of temperatures through the next few days, with some passing rain.
Starting Friday, a warm front will pass through the region, bringing warmer air and partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will start in the middle 30s and warm to the upper 60s for the afternoon.
It's @truefalse weekend in Columbia, Missouri! Here's a glance at the weekend ahead!Friday: Mild & dry Saturday: Warm with evening storms possible. One or two could be strong.Sunday: Mostly dry during the day & cooler. Rain in the evening.
Most of Saturday will be dry, but showers and thunderstorms could be expected in the evening.
Sunday will have a lot of dry time throughout the day and it will be cooler.
The morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening into Monday as moisture continues across the region.