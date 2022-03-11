STORM MODE: Snow returns on Thursday and Friday
Widespread snow is expected through much of the night into Friday morning.
1-4" of snowfall is expected and snow will end in the later morning hours for all of Central-Missouri.
Snow will continue south through the morning and roads are likely to have slick spots.
Temperatures on Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the lower 10s and wind chills will be near zero.
Temperatures will rebound with highs in the upper 50s on Sunday and into the 60s next week.
Columbia businesses prepare as metal prices increase with inflation and conflict overseas
Palladium and gold prices earlier this week nearly hit their all-time highs, but both have since settled.
James Reichel, the owner of Amerigems, said metals are volatile and he's seen an influx in customers recently.
Jana Crouch, the office manager at A & T Auto Sales, said she has seen a higher demand for used cars, but higher palladium prices are causing concern over catalytic converter theft.
Conservation official not worried as bird flu cases reported in Missouri
Five Missouri counties have seen cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in geese and other wild birds, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The virus can be spread to other animals who eat or come in contact with the infected birds.
So far, Randolph County and Pettis County are the only cases closest to mid-Missouri.
Jasmine Baton, wildlife health program supervisor for the Department of Conservation, said the chance of this virus spreading to humans is very low.
High diesel costs worry farmers with crop season on the horizon
With the recent increase in fuel prices, diesel prices are shattering previous highs. The cost of diesel is now at $5.06 according to Triple A.
Wise Bros. Inc. in Kingdom City specializes in selling equipment and farming on their land. With the price of diesel continuing to increase, they are worried about when this will end.
"We have a lot of uncertainty as a result of rising gas prices that makes everybody wonder what machinery is going to cost," Wise Bros. Inc. Vice President Harrison Backer said.
Roll carts to return to Columbia City Council
Columbia City Council may have another say on getting roll carts after the City Clerk certified a petition that calls for the repeal of the ordinances prohibiting their use.
According to an email from Fifth Ward Council member Matt Pitzer, the council will consider the repeal at their meeting on March 21.
The council can then either vote to repeal the prohibiiton, or they can move to put the repeal on the next municipal election, City Clerk Sheela Amin said.