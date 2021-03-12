Boone County hosts first state sponsored mass vaccination clinic Friday
The Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will hold a mass vaccination clinic Friday at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
The Missouri National Guard and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are assisting with the clinic. The state hopes to administer approximately 2,300 doses of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents in Phase 1A; Phase 1B, Tier 1 and Phase 1B, Tier 2 are eligible for the vaccination event.
Lake area vaccination site prepares for Tier 3; makes calls with extra doses
Lake Regional Health System is preparing to vaccinate people who qualify under Tier 3 at the area's former Pier 1 Imports, which is being used as a vaccination site.
The Health System's Emergency Services Coordinator said if it has enough vaccine doses available, they could begin vaccinations to this group as soon as their next clinic on March 22.
Lawsuit filed against CPS over gifted education criteria
A whistle blower lawsuit filed in the 13th Circuit Court accuses Columbia Public Schools' gifted education criteria of discriminating based on "race, color and national origin.
Biden directs states to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1
It was, perhaps, the first time the nation has seen Biden as a president in full, with the flags of the American states and territories behind him and the iconic red carpet of the White House state floor stretching over his shoulders.
Addressing a pandemic-worn nation a year after coronavirus brought life to a halt, President Joe Biden on Thursday offered a plan to lift the country from crisis using a pair of upcoming dates: May 1, by which he will order states to allow all adults to receive vaccines; and July 4, when he said Americans can again celebrate Independence Day in person.
Mizzou advances to SEC quarterfinals with 73-70 win over Georgia
With Georgia trailing by three in the final seconds of the game, Missouri held on for a 73-70 win in the second round of the SEC Tournament. P.J. Horne missed a potential game-tying three pointer at the buzzer to preserve Mizzou's win.
Going into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Missouri is looking for its first semifinal berth in program history. The team's last chance at a quarterfinal win was in 2019 when it fell to Auburn, 81-71.
This time, Missouri will meet Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Forecast: Seasonal high temperatures through the weekend
Temperatures will start in the lower 40s with mainly dry conditions, but rain chances will increase around midday with rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s.
FRIDAY: We will start the day mainly dry, but rain chances will increase by the midday hours and continue into the afternoon and evening!Don't forget to turn on your headlights when you have your wipers on! I'll track all of the weekend rain on KOMU 8 News @ 5 #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/IZqLFPXOVd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 11, 2021
In addition to the rain, it will be a little breezy at times with winds gusting up to 25MPH. Temperatures are expected to warm to the lower 50s in the early afternoon and hold steady.