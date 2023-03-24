Missouri Senate passes bills restricting transgender rights

Two bills surrounding transgender rights passed in the Missouri Senate Thursday morning. Both bills now go to the House for final approval.

Senate bill 49, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) bans gender-affirming therapies and surgeries for minors. SB 39, sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) makes it a requirement for transgender athletes to play on the sports team that matches the sex on their birth certificate.

Both bills have amendments that allow them to expire in 2027.

PROMO Missouri hosts phone bank event to stop legislation that limits transgender rights

PROMO Missouri and The Center Project hosted an event Thursday to continue their fight against bills affecting the LGBTQ community making their way through the Missouri legislature.

Advocates said they weren't surprised the bills passed in the Senate.

"I mean the last few years have been building up to this, so it's not a surprise," Member of The Center Project's Board of Directors, Kerri Schafer, said.

PROMO's event had volunteers calling LGBTQ allies and supporters across the state to ask them to contact their elected officials and tell them to vote no on these bills. She hopes that through these phone calls, supporters will be able to pass on a certain message to their legislators.

"Even if this goes the way we don't want it to, we're going to then be talking to healthcare professionals and talking to families and figuring out how we can still take care of everyone even if the government won't," Schafer said.

State budget sees changes in child care, I-70 expansion funding

The Missouri House Budget Committee met Thursday to mark up 14 appropriations bills that make up the fiscal year 2024 state budget. 

As of Thursday morning, the general revenue was reduced by more than $1.5 billion and more than $1.8 billion from Gov. Mike Parson's budget proposal in January, according to budget revisions submitted by Committee Chairman Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage).

In the meantime, Smith moved to allocate $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) child care fund as a placeholder for child care subsidies.

Another amendment the committee discussed was proposed by Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs). He suggested removing nearly $19 million from education social groups, such as the MO Health Schools - Core DESE Federal Fund.

The committee reconvened at 3 p.m. Thursday. Smith said his goal is to finish markups by Thursday night so that the bills reach the House floor next week. 

Columbia College celebrates 50 years of College Global program

Columbia College kicked off its celebration of 50 years educating adults and military-related students through Columbia College Global network at an event at its Columbia campus Thursday afternoon.

Columbia College Global has more than 40 locations across the United States and in Cuba. Half of the locations are connected to military programs. 

The network focuses on teaching non-traditional students and provides education for those balancing work, family and school. 

Dr. Shadel Hamilton, the vice president of Columbia College Global said he's proud of the last 50 years of work.

"The achievement means everything," Hamilton said. "It means a quality education throughout the years. It helps students who never thought they'd be able to achieve that college degree, achieve that degree." 

Proposed new Stadium Blvd. hotel gets expansion approval from Columbia Planning and Zoning

The Columbia planning and zoning commission approved a request for a proposed new hotel on Stadium Blvd. and Highway 63 to have a total expansion of 52,000 sq. feet of gross floor area (GFA). 

The commission met Thursday night to discuss the matter after the plans for a four story hotel to be built on the property were approved several months ago.

The hotel would not exceed the city's maximum GFA of 580,000 square feet, but a private covenant previously limited how much building space could be developed on the land. 

An attorney for an owner of the property was at the meeting and acknowledged that there are ongoing lawsuits surrounding the property.

KOMU does not know when construction is set to begin. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags