Missouri Senate passes bills restricting transgender rights
Two bills surrounding transgender rights passed in the Missouri Senate Thursday morning. Both bills now go to the House for final approval.
Senate bill 49, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) bans gender-affirming therapies and surgeries for minors. SB 39, sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) makes it a requirement for transgender athletes to play on the sports team that matches the sex on their birth certificate.
Both bills have amendments that allow them to expire in 2027.