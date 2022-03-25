Noble Health to suspend all services at Audrain and Callaway hospitals starting Friday
The Audrain Community Hospital and the Callaway Community Hospital are suspending all services starting Friday after 5 p.m., due to restructuring and financial reasons, Noble Health announced Thursday night.
Noble Health said it will focus on restructuring operations to make the hospitals more efficient and sustainable. Some physicians offices will stay open during the restructuring period.
The CEOs of the hospitals said their goal is to reopen once the hospitals can return to administering high-quality care.
This comes just after Noble Health said it was diverting EMS services to other area hospitals and paused inpatient admissions to address IT problems earlier this week.
Senate approves 6-2 congressional district map that splits Boone County
After months of debate, the Missouri State Senate passed a 6-2 congressional district map that splits Boone County and moves Columbia into a new district.
Columbia and everything south would move into the third district, while the second district would expand.
If passed by the House, this would be the first time in Boone County’s history that the county would exist in two different congressional districts.
Boone County Sheriff's Office warns of scam callers
The Boone County Sherriff's Office has had people posing as deputies and calling Missouri residents.
The latest scam caller is claiming to be "Deputy Kenneth Boyce."
The scammer is calling people asking why they did not show up to court.
Cap. Brian Leer said people can detect the scammers by remembering that law enforcement cannot ask for payment over the phone or ask questions on the court's behalf.
As Afghans adjust to their new lives in mid-Missouri, others still wait for deliverance in Afghanistan
In the near eight months since the exit of the U.S. and NATO coalition forces from Afghanistan, life for many Afghan citizens has drastically deteriorated.
The nation’s economy is in ruins, food scarcity is a major issue and many died from the cold this past winter.
Afghan interpreter Saeed, like many other interpreters, are wondering if the U.S. will ever send support and help them leave the country.
“We, the interpreters, translators and the people that worked for the Americans. They are stuck in the middle of nowhere, so we don't know where we should go,” Saeed said.
Forecast: Warmer, but below average as we head into the weekend
After a few days of rain, sunshine is on the way.
Friday will have mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will be increasing throughout the day.
Temperatures will warm up to the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon.
Saturday will start in the lower 30s and get up to the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Even though Saturday will be sunny, it will be breezy as well with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Winds will start to calm down into Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and highs for the day in the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies.