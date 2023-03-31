Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud
Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.
Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
The indictment has been filed under seal and will be announced in the coming days. The charges are not publicly known at this time.
Cardinal Health to close its manufacturing plant in Moberly
Cardinal Health, a longtime employer in Moberly, will permanently close its manufacturing facility on Highway 24 West later this spring and summer. One-hundred and thirty employees will be laid off.
Moberly city manager Brian Crane confirmed the news to KOMU 8 Thursday. The city was made aware of the closure on Tuesday, according to a letter sent to the mayor and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
Habitat for Humanity begins construction on home for Afghan refugee family
River City Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on the site of a new Habitat home in Fulton for a veteran and his family.
The River City Habitat for Humanity typically only builds homes within Cole County. However, the organization made use of its one-time exception for the Safi family.
In order to qualify for the River City Habitat for Humanity program, homeowners must complete 450 hours of sweat equity in place of a down payment. Potential home recipients must also demonstrate a housing need and an ability to repay an affordable mortgage.
Medicaid annual renewal approaches: MO Family Support Division asks for 'no panic'
Starting Saturday, April 1, the Missouri Family Support Division (FSD) will restart its annual Medicaid renewal, after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beneficiaries are now required to update their address information and keep up with the renewal deadlines.
On Tuesday, Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) confirmed that, “there will undoubtedly be people who participated in the program that are no longer eligible to do so.”
KOMU 8 News previously reported that during this 12-month-long renewal process, between 200,000 and 300,000 Missouri residents could lose their Medicaid coverage.