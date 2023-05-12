State Legislature passes ban on texting while driving
The Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 398 which includes a section that bans texting while driving in Missouri. Missouri now becomes the 49th state to enact such a law, leaving Montana as the only state without one.
Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, sponsored the bill. He noted that other states noticed a 7% decrease in the number of distracted driving incidents, simply by passing the bill.
"That 7% is actual lives saved," Razer said, "not just the money to fix your car, the headache of it."
Third suspect charged in Plush Lounge fatal shooting
Prosecutors charged a third suspect Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend at a Business Loop 70 bar.
Samuel Lee Moss Jr., 28, is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Moss is the third person to be charged in the shooting that left one man dead and several others injured.
Blair's Law passes nearly 12 years after 11-year-old girl's death
A determined mother's five-year journey found resolution Thursday when a bill honoring her late daughter was passed in the Senate.
Senate bill 189 modifies provisions regarding criminal laws. It includes sections on mental health services for detainees, rights of victims of crimes, and juvenile parole eligibility, just to name a few.
But section 571.031 of the bill elevates the charges for reckless discharge of a firearm, or "celebratory gunfire," in honor of 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane.
Police investigate firearm-involved burglary at United Community Cathedral
Shots were fired during a confrontation on Thursday at the United Community Cathedral on Towne Road.
The Columbia Police Department responded to a burglary at the cathedral around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Lance Bolinger. Police are aware of a confrontation that occurred between the suspect and an employee, resulting in a round being fired.
School of the Osage extends online classes to Friday after threats
School of the Osage will continue to hold online classes Friday after it received a pair of threats Wednesday.
Classes were held online Thursday due to threats spread on social media. Local, state and federal law enforcement have been investigating the claims.
Students will return to school Tuesday. Extended learning on Friday and Monday has been canceled, according to a Facebook post from the district, which typically has a four-day school week.