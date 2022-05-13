Update: Lawmakers revoke law blocking state from investigating allegations of abuse in schools
Legislators passed a bill Thursday that would change the way child abuse claims are investigated in schools.
Parents have criticized a 1987 statute that removed school districts from the jurisdiction of the Children's Division, which investigates cases of child abuse.
With one day left in the session, an omnibus senate education bill that includes the measure was won final approval in the House.
It now awaits Gov. Mike Parson's signature to become law.
Missouri officials urge caution regarding baby formula shortage
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is offering guidance for those struggling to find baby formula on the shelves amid shortages.
DHSS cautions parents against seeking out alternative ways to feed their children without consulting the child's health provider first, as this can be dangerous.
Instead, they advise to consult a pediatrician about weaning children off formula and onto baby food and to consider relactation.
Judge sides with wife of man killed in distracted driving crash
A Boone County circuit judge ruled Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit over the death of Randall Siddens, who was killed in a distracted driving crash in 2019.
Siddens died when Regina McCracken hit him with her vehicle on Grindstone Parkway.
Court documents said McCracken was talking on FaceTime and driving nearly 20 miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash.
Judge Joshua Devine's judgment, filed Wednesday, found Randall Siddens died "as a direct and proximate result of [McCracken's] negligence," and awarded Adrienne Siddens, the widow of Randall Siddens, $10 million in damages.
Missouri lawmakers pass voter photo ID requirement
Missouri's GOP-led House voted 97-47 Thursday to send a bill to Gov. Mike Parson that would require voters to show photo identification at the polls.
Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots which would need ID verification the same day before being counted.
The bill would also allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting. Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.
Rock Bridge student named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Rock Bridge High School student Kyle Chen was selected as a member of the 58th class of the U.S. Presidential Scholars, along with 161 students from across the country.
“The rigorous coursework these students have committed to has paid off and will continue to do so as they pursue their chosen paths to success,” Margie Vandeven, The commissioner at the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said.
Chen and the other students will be recognized for their achievement in June.
On Friday, temperatures will start in the upper 60s and warm up to the middle to upper 80s.
Chances of thunderstorms will increase throughout the afternoon and evening but the storms will pass by later in the day.
Saturday will be mostly dry with highs in the middle 80s but there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.
Sunday will have another chance of passing showers and thunderstorms with highs to almost 80°.