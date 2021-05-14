Market on the Move: Out-of-staters swiping up real estate
Mid-Missourians are finding it harder and harder to purchase homes.
Mason Crawford, a Columbia resident, said he resonates with these troubles.
“I mean, it feels pretty hopeless sometimes, like seeing what's out there. And there's not a ton of houses on the market right now,” Crawford said. “We're working hard to find what we like but the more we get shot down, the less secure we feel in that decision.”
More Missourians are experiencing this feeling as the demand for real estate from out-of-staters is rising.
Governor Parson halts Medicaid expansion
Missouri is withdrawing its State Plan Amendments for MO HealthNet Expansion, halting a Medicaid expansion plan that voters approved in August.
In a news release, Governor Mike Parson's office said the Missouri Department of Social Services submitted a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services Thursday to formally withdraw the plans.
It comes after voters approved a constitutional amendment expanding MO HealthNet eligibility to people between 100 and 138% of the Federal Poverty Line. Parson's office said the ballot initiative appropriated funds without creating a source of revenue, which is prohibited under the Missouri Constitution.
Senate approves 'Second Amendment Preservation Act'
A vote on a highly anticipated gun bill in the Missouri Senate turned into a wider debate on domestic violence and the Republican majority's priorities Thursday, with Senate Democrats engaging in a lengthy filibuster before the bill ultimately passed.
The Republican-backed House Bill 85, which now returns to the House for final approval, would establish the Second Amendment Preservation Act, or SAPA, and effectively nullify federal gun laws in the state.
MU Health Care offering vaccines to teens
MU Health Care is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all Missourians 12 and older.
MU Health Care says there will be two after school vaccination events specifically for adolescents on Monday, May 17 and Thursday, May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. There is also an event on Friday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon that is now open to anyone older than 12. All three events will take place at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Appointments are available on the MU Health Care website.
Local businesses face new challenge in pandemic: staffing shortages
Many Columbia businesses are finding themselves short staffed due to people collecting unemployment payments each week, according to a local expert.
On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson announced that he is canceling all pandemic-related federal programs, which include payments to workers who are unemployed, effective Saturday, June 12.
"Even with unemployment at only 4.2%, there are still 221,266 known job postings across the state," Governor Parson said.
The pandemic-related programs that will be discontinued include:
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
- Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
- 100 Percent Reimbursement of Short-Time Compensation Benefit Costs Paid Under State Law
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation
Missouri softball beats LSU, heads to SEC Tournament semifinals
Coming off of a two-game winning streak the No. 15 Tigers beat LSU on Thursday 4-1 in the SEC Tournament. This is Missouri's third straight win and its first SEC Tournament win in six years.
The Tigers will stay in Tuscaloosa to take on the Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament semifinals Thursday at 3 pm CT. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
Forecast: A wet weather pattern begins, but there will be some dry time
Friday will feature increasing cloud cover through the day with a few spot showers in the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be completely dry with morning temperatures in the middle 40s and highs in the upper 60s.