Columbia Police Officers Association holds public discussion on use of force
The Columbia Police Officers Association invited the public to an informational meeting about the use of excessive force.
The meeting discussed topics including officer training, action versus reaction times, and policies and general rules for officers.
The meeting comes less than two weeks after two Columbia police officers were placed under investigation for the apparent use of a force during an arrest outside a downtown Columbia bar. The May 7 incident was captured on video by bystanders and circulated online.
Forecast: Cooler temperatures to start the weekend, another warm up is on the way
Temperatures this Friday morning will be in the lower to middle 60s. High temps today will be in the lower to middle 70s, but will happen fairly early on in the day.
There are slight rain chances throughout the day, but many will stay dry. There is very dry air over central Missouri that this rain will have to fight through. Any rain that makes it to the ground will be light. Most will see a trace amount to 0.25". A few lucky places may see locally higher amounts closer to an inch if a heavy band of rain forms.
Columbia residents fear recycling efforts could suffer amid curbside pickup suspension
The city of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility plans to stop curbside recycling for the next month due to staffing shortages, leaving some residents worried this could deter some from recycling.
Columbia Utilities Spokesperson, Matt Nestor, said the department plans to use this month-long break to continue to learn how it can best gain and retain employees so curbside pickup can be resumed.
While curbside pickup is temporarily unavailable, one Columbia resident said he believes recycling is valuable and hopes people use drop-off centers to keep items out of the earth and the ocean.
EmVP: Gentry Middle School students grow inclusive garden
Step outside Gentry Middle School in Columbia and instead of trailer classrooms, you'll find a growing garden.
"It's nice being able to just have something to do which also helps the environment," Gentry seventh-grade student Addison Smith said.
The garden project is an outside classroom aimed at helping students learn to work with others while also helping grow their interest in healthy fruits and vegetables.
ATF ruling to impact Missouri gun owners
A federal ruling regarding gun braces that changes the definition of a “rifle” or “short-barreled rifle” will go into effect on May 31, but some Missouri gun owners may be unaware of the changes.
According to the ATF, a rifle now includes a weapon that is equipped with an accessory, component or other rearward attachment, like a stabilizing brace.
The ATF published a list of guidelines for individuals affected by the rule change. Failure to observe the guidelines is a federal felony crime carrying up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each firearm in violation.
Shangri-La files unfair labor practice lawsuits against union
Shangri-La Dispensary has filed two unfair labor practice lawsuits against UFCW Local 655 for their strike to unionize on May 16 and May 17.
One lawsuit alleges the union and its members failed to notify the "health care facility" about a picketing at least 10 days in advance. The other lawsuit alleges the union "refused to bargain in good faith."
Filing suits like these is well within the rights of the business, according to local marijuana attorney Dan Viets, but there is some grey area when determining whether or not a dispensary falls under the category of a "health care facility."