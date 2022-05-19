Police arrest Columbia daycare bomb threat suspect in Kansas
Kansas police arrested Alexzander Scott Green, 25, related to a bomb threat made at a daycare in Columbia.
Green is facing charges of first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree stalking and second-degree child endangerment.
The St. Joseph, Mo., native was arrested by local police in Atchison, Ks. for charges related to the threat made at the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
Pediatrician explains benefits of new at-home test which detects COVID-19, flu and RSV
A new at-home test that detects COVID-19, flu and RSV is now authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, and one MU Health Care pediatrician said there are many benefits.
"It's a tool that parents can use to see if their children are inflicted with one of these diseases," Dr. Chris Wilhelm said.
With cases increasing in mid-Missouri, Wilhelm said a new at-home test will help stop the spread of all three diseases. By having children tested at home, the risk of spreading disease at the doctor's office is decreased.
Parents can test at home and also get the results online. Anyone 2 years old or older can use it.
Central Missouri Mother's Milk Depot collects breast milk donations amid formula shortage
Central Missouri's Mother's Milk Depot has been collecting donated breast milk at the Cole County Health Department for over 3 years now.
The depot works in partnership with The Milk Bank, an organization that receives human milk from carefully screened donors and then pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States.
The national formula shortage has caused an increase in need for human milk donation, as well as a willingness to donate.
Central Missouri Mother's Milk Depot Coordinator Melinda Ridenhour said the depot has seen an uptick in donations since the shortage.
TARGET 8: Plans call for over $300 million in interior repairs at the Missouri Capitol
The idea of renovating the interior dates back to 2009, when then House Speaker, Rep. Ron Richard (R-Joplin) proposed spending $250 million to spruce up the Capitol building.
House Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) took office in 2021 and has already noticed many issues with the Capitol. Nurrenbern's main worry about the Capitol is that it is not accessible to everyone.
According to Nurrenbern, the project will be funded by general revenue.
Nurrenbern also said that the project would be a multi-year process, and it could take up to 10 years to finish.
After a warm, mostly seasonal week in central Missouri, the pattern is about to flip yet again with below average temperatures taking over for a handful of days into next week. This change will be sparked by a cold front arriving on Friday.
Skies will clear somewhat overnight while temperatures remain mild thanks to a strong, southerly influence. Temperatures will cool to around 70 with winds sustained between 10-20 mph.
This front is expected to stall overhead on Friday evening and stay put through much of Saturday.
We are in a Storm Mode 1 on the zero to five scale for Friday night and Saturday due to this threat. Heavy rains may create flooding and some storms may also have large hail and strong winds. If storms manage to become organized at any point, a tornado cannot be ruled out.