Central Pantry to be relocated to Business Loop by 2023
The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri announced they will relocate their Central Pantry location, opening as soon as 2023. The pantry is currently located on Big Bear Boulevard, and the new space will be on Business Loop 70 West. The move will give the food bank more storage and space.
The Moser's Food building will be the site of the new food bank location. The grocery store will continue to operate at the Business Loop location for the next nine months until they move to a new space in Westbury Village.
Lifeguards needed in order to keep Columbia public pools open for summer
A shortage of lifeguards could prevent some Columbia public pools from opening this season. Director of Columbia Parks and Recreation Mike Griggs has actively started recruiting staff, but has noticed a decrease in lifeguards. Training classes will be held at the Activity & Recreation Center and cost $135 with reimbursement for guards working throughout the summer.
Griggs said the department usually has 600 staff members during the summer. Now they currently have 82 and Griggs said they'll be lucky to get 200, according to him.
If staffing allows it, the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will open on June 9 with Douglass opening on July 1.
Thursday Night Live brings live music back to Jefferson City streets
After the pandemic brought live music to a halt, it's finally returning with events like Thursday Night Live in Jefferson City. This year's event will lose many of the precautions put in place at last year's concerts. There will be no crowd limits, but sanitizing stations will be scattered around the outdoor venue.
The return to normalcy has several local performers excited, including musician Bobby Showers who relied on Facebook Live concerts during the pandemic.
"There's a big difference in the energy between a couple thousand people we've had out here before and being by myself in my basement with my phone in front of me and just having comments," Showers said. "It's part of the reason you're in band - is to go perform for people - and so it was tough."
MU students react to increase in tuition
The UM System Board of Curators voted Wednesday to raise tuition at all four campuses. The cost increases range from 2% to 5% — with MU - Columbia seeing the largest increase at 5%.
Several MU students expressed discontent with the added $15.30 per credit hour.
"I don't understand why the president is increasing tuition. I see no reason to. Everything here is already expensive," student Aryanna Hadjimohammadi said.
Dr. John Moseley named interim president for Lincoln University
The Lincoln University Board of Curators announced that Dr. John Moseley will serve as interim president starting on Saturday. At Lincoln, Moseley has served as the university's director of athletics and the head men's basketball coach.
He received his Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from MU and his M.A. in education and B.S. in physical education from East Carolina University. In total, Moseley has worked in higher education for 18 years — seven of those in Lincoln's athletic department.
Weather
You might want to grab an umbrella on your way out the door — just in case. Passing showers are in the forecast throughout the day, but there will be plenty of dry time. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s and daytime highs in the middle 80s.