Crews repair water main break in central Columbia
In Central Columbia, crews from the City of Columbia repaired a water main break on West Ridgeley Road, near LaGrange Road.
A contractor hit a water main, causing a break in the area. Water has been shut off for all West Ridgeley Road homes and a 48-hour boil water advisory has been issued.
Prosecutor breaks down juvenile court process after CPD detains juvenile in Monday homicide
On Tuesday, Columbia police detained a juvenile in connection to Monday's robbery and homicide.
After sustaining a gunshot wound during a robbery, Janet Jago, 72, died at her home in the Highlands subdivision. Police also identified Jermaine Burnett as a suspect. Burnett was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a nearly 10-hour standoff with law enforcement Tuesday, according to CPD.
"In Missouri, there's a division between the juvenile court and the adult criminal court," Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson said. "The juvenile court is focused on rehabilitation, counseling and treatment. If somebody is certified as an adult, the case is handled like any other adult case."
Boone County Commissioners begin drafting new master plan
Boone County Commissioners have begun creating a new master plan for the first time since 1996.
On March 5, the Commission approved a contract with the i5Group, a planning and consulting firm based in St. Louis, to lead the county in this effort.
A master plan is designed to implement rezoning decisions, land development regulations, transportation improvements and budgeting and coordination of infrastructure in order to keep up with a rapidly growing county.
Missouri state park beaches open Friday
Around Missouri, State park beaches will open Friday for the season.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources samples water quality at all beaches on a weekly basis. Samples are analyzed for E. coli.
As of Thursday, all 18 beaches are open and ready to go for the Memorial Day weekend.
MoDOT shares statewide work zones ahead of Memorial Day travel
Along with increased summer traffic, there’s also increased work zones. Some of the major work zones with permanent lane closures will remain in place for the holiday weekend.
These are some of the major projects throughout the state to be cautious of:
City of Columbia offices will temporarily close for Memorial day
City of Columbia offices will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Residential curbside trash collection will be temporarily suspended on the holiday and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed.