Fulton prosecutor arrested on alleged misdemeanor assault charges
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested the Fulton prosecuting attorney for 4th degree assault Wednesday afternoon. Eric Qualls, 33, faces possible misdemeanor charges.
Officials booked Qualls at the Callaway County Jail for the criminal offense. He was later released with summons for a court appearance on July 8, according to a press release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
CFD rescues four from residential fire on North College Ave., no injuries
The Columbia Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a residential structure fire in the 400 block of North College Avenue. Residents and animals were reportedly trapped inside when the crew was dispatched at 10:24 a.m., according to a press release sent Thursday.
During search and rescue operations, crews found one adult and three children in the third floor apartment which had begun to fill with smoke from the fire below. Fire crews evacuated the children and escorted the adult to the exterior of the building.
Moms Against Drunk Driving launches boating under the influence awareness campaign
"BUI = DUI, Know Before You Boat" is a new campaign from Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) that kicked off this morning.
The campaign promotes safe boating and educates the community about the dangers of operating a boat or watercraft while impaired by alcohol or other drugs.
The National President of MADD, Alex Otte said that MADD and MSHP want to make people more away of the dangers of boating while under the influence.
Fulton store helps mothers in need through the baby formula shortage
"From His House to Your House: Free store" in Fulton, MO is one place that is helping with the baby formula shortage.
Everything is free, the store is located at 300 Pioneer Dr. The free store is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Right now, she sells furniture, non-perishable food, clothing, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, appliances and dishes. But, with the recent shortage she has added baby formula to that list.
The back edge of the clouds are now over western Missouri, so just a few more hours until our mid-MO skies turn sunny! AM clouds/PM sun, highs near 70 today
After a gloomy week provided 0.50 to 1.5" of rainfall throughout central Missouri over several days, we are about to dry up and stay that way for much of the foreseeable future.
Skies will slowly clear up on Friday and go from abundant cloud cover at sunrise to abundant sunshine by sunset. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s with winds out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.
On Sunday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday you can expect highs around 90. We will likely feel slightly warmer due to humidity.