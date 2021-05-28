MU, CPS and city/county drop mask and social distancing requirements
Following the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks, more groups are loosening requirements. Local universities, the city and county are all adjusting social distancing and mask requirements.
Starting on June 1, masks will no longer be required for the City of Columbia's city buildings, Boone County government buildings, the University of Missouri and Columbia College. Columbia Public Schools will also drop its mask requirement on June 4, followed by Moberly Area Community College on June 15. Stephens College will also adjust its mask policy to match the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
Local school districts adjust COVID-19 mask guidelines
Several school districts outside Columbia are also changing guidelines on face coverings. For now, Fulton School District is requiring masks inside facilities, but is expected to make an announcement Friday regarding COVID-19 guidelines.
Masks are not required for the Moberly School District, Harrisburg School District and New Bloomfield School District. For the Jefferson City School District, masks will be required for students and teachers whenever social distancing isn't possible.
New evidence filed in the Elledge case shows manipulation, prosecutors say
Twelve audio recordings from Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight reveal Joseph Elledge threatened and gaslighted Mengqi Ji on numerous occasions. The evidence, the latest in the ongoing Ji murder case, shows Elledge demanding that he is the "in charge of the household" and denigrating Ji's Chinese culture.
Other transcripts show Elledge telling Ji that she doesn't know her own body, but he does. Another recording revealed Elledge would become upset when Ji would speak with her mother, Ken Ren, and order her not to speak with her. Several also show Elledge demanding to be in control of Ji and sometimes threatening to leave her as a single mother.
UPDATE: CPD identifies man officers killed at gas station, says drew a gun
A friend of James Sears III, the man killed during Wednesday's officer involved shooting, reacted to the news. Miranda Sutphin worked with Sears at Dollar General and described him as someone who was polite and respectful and would be there for anyone who asked for help.
"I'm kinda at a loss for a lot of the words, honestly," Sutphin said. "I didn't expect to see him as a person involved in a matter like this.
KOMU 8 News reached out to both the Columbia Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol for updates in the investigation, but both could not comment further details because the investigation is still ongoing.
Centralia to hold annual avenue of flags event for Memorial Day
In preparation for Memorial Day weekend, the Centralia Cemetery held its 15th annual "Avenue of Flags." Every year, the cemetery lays out a flag in honor of veterans that died in the line of duty. This year, 520 flags will be spread across the cemetery.
To have a flag, the veteran doesn't have to be from Centralia. The only requirement is that they have no other flag flowing in their honor anywhere in the United States for Memorial Day. The flags will be up until Monday at 5 p.m.